Realme 5 currently available for Rs 8,999 via Flipkart and Realme.com

In partnership with Realme and other brands, Flipkart has extended its Dhamaka offers on a few phones. One of them also includes the Realme 5. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage model of the Realme 5 is currently available for Rs 8,999. Originally, the Realme 5 was launched in India for Rs 9,999 for the same variant.

Furthermore, customers can also get 10 percent of instant discount on Citi credit and debit cards. Axis Bank credit cardholders can avail 5 percent of unlimited cashback on Flipkart. On Realme.com, Realme 5 buyers can get a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank debit cards. Read on to know more about the budget Realme 5 phone.

Realme 5 features, specifications

The Realme 5 smartphone comes with a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on an 11nm process. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It is backed by a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Features Realme 5 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh