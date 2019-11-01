comscore Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Features
Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Buyers can now purchase the Realme 5 for Rs 8,999 via Flipkart. You can even exchange your old phone with the new one and get up to Rs 8,900 off.

  Published: November 1, 2019 1:29 PM IST
The budget Realme 5 smartphone has received a price cut in India. Buyers can now purchase the Realme 5 for Rs 8,999 via Flipkart. This price is for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The same model was previously available in the country for Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will now cost Rs 9,999. The top 4GB RAM + 128GB storage of the Realme 5 carries a price tag of Rs 10,999. You can even exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 8,900 off on the purchase of the Realme 5. The handset comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple color variants. Read on to know more about this Realme phone.

Realme 5 features and specifications

The Realme 5 comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. Realme is offering this phone with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. You also get four cameras on the Realme 5 Pro. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive battery its offers. With this phone, you get a 5,000mAh unit. It offers support for 10W fast charging. On the software front, the Realme 5 ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: November 1, 2019 1:29 PM IST

