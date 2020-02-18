Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 heavily discounted on Flipkart: Check details

Flipkart is hosting a new sale on its platform, which is already live. The latest Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale will continue till February 21. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on various phones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and more. Flipkart is also giving a 10 percent instant discount on phones to Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders.
Here we will be talking about the Realme phones. Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones are available at a very low price on Flipkart. Currently, the Realme 5 is available for Rs 8,499 in India. This price is for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price label of Rs 11,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.
Realme 5 features, specifications
The new Realme smartphone comes with a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.
The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It is backed by a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.
Realme 5 Pro features
It features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 mobile platform. However, the USP of this device is the quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also dual 2-megapixel sensors for dedicated macro photography and depth sensing.
For selfies, Realme 5 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available in two different color variants, including Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Realme 5
|Price
|13999
|9999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
|5,000mAh