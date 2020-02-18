Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 heavily discounted on Flipkart: Check details

Flipkart is hosting a new sale on its platform, which is already live. The latest Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale will continue till February 21. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on various phones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and more. Flipkart is also giving a 10 percent instant discount on phones to Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders.

Here we will be talking about the Realme phones. Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones are available at a very low price on Flipkart. Currently, the Realme 5 is available for Rs 8,499 in India. This price is for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price label of Rs 11,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Watch: Realme C3 Review

Realme 5 features, specifications

The new Realme smartphone comes with a massive 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel operates at a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is made on 11nm process. You also get the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top.

The quad rear cameras are one of the biggest highlights of the phone. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. You also get a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which supports AI beauty mode too. It is backed by a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Realme 5 Pro features

It features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 mobile platform. However, the USP of this device is the quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also dual 2-megapixel sensors for dedicated macro photography and depth sensing.

For selfies, Realme 5 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available in two different color variants, including Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5 Price 13999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh