Realme 5 Pro price in India cut, now available for Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

The Realme 5 Pro is currently available for 12,999 via Flipkart. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

  Published: January 28, 2020 2:13 PM IST
The Realme 5 Pro seems to have received a price cut in India as the handset is currently available for 12,999 via Flipkart. This sounds like a good deal, and the mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Previously, the Realme 5 Pro, which offers a quad rear camera setup, was available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM  64GB storage is currently available for Rs Rs 13,999.

The 6GB + 128GB model of the 5 Pro is listed with a price label of Rs 15,999. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 16,999. Comparatively, the base model of the Realme 5 Pro is listed with Rs 13,473 price label on Amazon India’s website. During the Republic Day sale, Flipkart was selling the Realme 5 Pro for Rs 11,999, which is the price for the base model.

Realme 5 Pro features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme phone features a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 mobile platform. During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage. However, the USP of this device is the quad rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also dual 2-megapixel sensors for dedicated macro photography and depth sensing.

Also Read

For selfies, Realme 5 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel shooter placed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available in two different color variants, including Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

  Published Date: January 28, 2020 2:13 PM IST

