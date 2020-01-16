In partnership with Realme, Flipkart will be offering customers up to Rs 2,000 discount on a few Realme phones in India. If you are planning to buy the Realme 5 Pro, Realme X or Realme 3i, then you should wait and purchase one of these phones on January 19 via Flipkart. As part of Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, you can get a flat Rs 2,000 discount on these three Realme phones in India. This special sale will continue till January 22, 2020, and will also be live on Realme.com. Read on to know more about the latest Realme phone deals and offers.
Top Republic Day sale offers and deals
Realme 5 Pro price in India is set at Rs 11,999
To begin with, the Realme 5 Pro price in India will start from Rs 11,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 12,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs 14,999. The handset offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, quad rear cameras and more.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Price
|Rs 13,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
Realme 3i price in India is set at 6,999
The company is only giving Rs 2,000 discount on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Realme 3i. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will get Rs 1,000 discount, and it will be available for Rs 6,999. The device offers a 6.22-inch HD+, 4,230mAh battery and more.
|Features
|Realme 3i
|Price
|7999
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.22-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,230mAh
Realme X price in India is set at Rs 14,999
The Realme X will be listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 14,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. This Realme phone is currently available for Rs 16,999 in India. The device offers a Snapdragon 710, a 6.53-inch -FHD+ display and more.
|Features
|Realme X
|Price
|16,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,765mAh
Other deals
The Realme 3 is currently sold at Rs 7,999, and it will be available for Rs 6,999 during the Flipkart sale. This price is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost Rs 7,499 and the phone’s 4GB RAM + 64GB will be priced at Rs 7,999. The brand will also offer discounts on the realme XT and Realme C2 among others. The company is promising that customers will witness good offers on Realme Buds Wireless and Realme Buds 2. These will be available via Realme.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.
