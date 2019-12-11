In partnership with Realme, Flipkart is hosting a special Realme Winter sale on its platform. The e-commerce giant is offering flat Rs 700 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards, excluding Corporate cards. Do note that this discount offer on Realme phones is not applicable on Net Banking. The latest Realme sale on Flipkart will last until December 13. During the sale, the company is offering decent deals on Realme 5s, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro and more. Here is a look at the deals during Realme Winter sale on Flipkart.

Realme 5s

Realme 5, the quad-camera smartphone, is available for Rs 8,999. The smartphone launched at Rs 10,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is available for Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is available for Rs 10,999. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It has 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Features Realme 5s Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh

Realme 3 Pro

This handset is available starting from Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

There is a dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It features a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,045mAh battery. It runs Android Pie, and supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 12999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro is available from Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. You can also go for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which is available for Rs 13,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage of this Realme phone is available for Rs 15,999 via Flipkart.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Realme 3i

The Realme 3i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM variant of the same Realme device can be bought for Rs 9,999 via Flipkart. The handset offers you an Helio P60 SoC, 6.22-inch HD+ display, 4,230mAh battery and more.

Features Realme 3i Price 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,230mAh

Realme X

Realme X was launched at Rs 17,999 and is now available for Rs 15,999. The price is for the 4GB RAM variant + 128GB storage configuration. You get the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage for Rs 18,999. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3,765mAh battery.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

