In partnership with Realme, Flipkart is hosting a special Realme Winter sale on its platform. The e-commerce giant is offering flat Rs 700 instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards, excluding Corporate cards. Do note that this discount offer on Realme phones is not applicable on Net Banking. The latest Realme sale on Flipkart will last until December 13. During the sale, the company is offering decent deals on Realme 5s, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro and more. Here is a look at the deals during Realme Winter sale on Flipkart.
Realme 5s
Realme 5, the quad-camera smartphone, is available for Rs 8,999. The smartphone launched at Rs 10,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is available for Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is available for Rs 10,999. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It has 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.
|Features
|Realme 5s
|Price
|9999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.5-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Realme 3 Pro
This handset is available starting from Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.
There is a dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It features a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,045mAh battery. It runs Android Pie, and supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE.
|Features
|Realme 3 Pro
|Price
|12999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|4,045mAh
Realme 5 Pro
The Realme 5 Pro is available from Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. You can also go for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which is available for Rs 13,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage of this Realme phone is available for Rs 15,999 via Flipkart.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Price
|13999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
Realme 3i
The Realme 3i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM variant of the same Realme device can be bought for Rs 9,999 via Flipkart. The handset offers you an Helio P60 SoC, 6.22-inch HD+ display, 4,230mAh battery and more.
|Features
|Realme 3i
|Price
|7999
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.22-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,230mAh
Realme X
Realme X was launched at Rs 17,999 and is now available for Rs 15,999. The price is for the 4GB RAM variant + 128GB storage configuration. You get the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage for Rs 18,999. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3,765mAh battery.
|Features
|Realme X
|Price
|16999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,765mAh
Story Timeline
You Might be Interested
7999
12999