Realme 8 5G goes on sale in India: Starts at Rs 14,999, Flipkart availability and more

Realme 8 5G launched in India earlier this week. It is one of the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country and starts at a price of Rs 14,999. Today, for the very first time, the phone will be available for purchase in India. The Realme 8 5G sale begins at 12PM today on Realme.com and Flipkart. The cheapest 5G smartphone can also be purchased from offline retail stores across the country. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G India launch date revealed, could be the rebranded GT Neo

Realme 8 5G price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme 8 5G starts at a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is a second model as well that comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 16,999. Interested buyers will be able to grab the phone in two colour options: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

Check launch offers

There are several launch offers available as well. The smartphone is offered with 10 percent off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions, up to Rs 750, on orders of Rs 10,000. Other offers include: 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, among others. Also Read - Top 5G phones launched in India this week: Mi 11 Ultra, Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, and more

Realme 8 5G specifications: Take a look

As far as the specifications are concerned the Realme 8 5G smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There’s an expandable storage option as well up to 1TB via microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.