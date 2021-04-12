Realme 8, the Chinese brand’s new mid-range phone’s first sale kicked off on March 25. The company is now gearing up to release the second batch of its new Realme 8 series smartphone. The all-new Realme 8 with 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will go on sale in India on April 13 at 12 PM IST on e-commerce site Flipkart and Realme’s dedicated site realme.com Also Read - Realme 8 5G to go official this month: This is when the 5G smartphone will launch

Realme 8 price in India, offers

Realme 8 was launched in India for a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. To note, Realme introduced three storage models of the new Realme 8 series phone- 4GB RAM/128GB storage for Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage for Rs 16,999. Both the models are already listed on Flipkart, however, the 6GB RAM model reads 'coming soon.' As far as offers are concerned, consumers who purchase the handset on the e-retail platform can grab an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,500. No cost EMI will start at Rs 3,000 a month. In addition, the phone will bundle a 5 percent cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Realme 8 specifications, features

The new Realme 8 features a tall form factor with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The panel has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a peak level brightness of 1000 nits. Under the hood sits a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor which is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the camera front, the Realme 8 offers a quad-camera system comprising of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. Upfront, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports HDR recording and has Super Nightscape mode. The phone features an in-display optical fingerprint reader. It runs on realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

In terms of backup, the Realme 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports reverse charging, and a 30W fast charging solution. Notably, Realme is prepping to bring 5G variants of the Realme 8 series in India soon. The Chinese brand in a recent announcement cited that the Realme 8 5G will arrive on the Indian shores on April 21. While the handset is expected to carry near similar specifications to that of the 4G model, reports speculate the 5G variant could ship with a 48MP triple camera instead of a 64MP quad-camera setup.