Realme 8 gets discounted in India. This is a limited period discount offer and not a permanent price cut. Hence, the original prices of the phone will be back soon. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 will feature 90Hz refresh rate, 30W Dart charging support reveals company

The Realme smartphone receives a price cut of Rs 500, which brings down the retail price to Rs 14,499 in the country. The Realme 8 was launched in India with a price starting at Rs 14,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

The Realme 8 smartphone comes in three variants and all of them have received a price cut of Rs 500. Check out the new prices of the Realme 8 here. Also Read - Realme C20A budget smartphone launched with a price tag of under Rs 10,000

Realme 8 new prices: Check the list

-4GB RAM and 128GB storage model: New price is set at Rs 14,499, Rs 500 down from the original Rs 14,999 price tag.

-6GB RAM and 128GB storage mode: New price is set at Rs 15,499, Rs 500 down from the original Rs 15,999 price tag.

-8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage: New price is set at Rs 16,499, Rs 500 down from the original Rs 146999 price tag.

The new prices of Realme 8 are updated on both Flipkart and Realme India website. Notably, the discounted prices are valid till May 14 only. The Realme 8 series comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

Realme 8 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 smartphone comes packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 90.8 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 11–based Realme UI 2.0.

On the camera front, the Realme 8 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor inside of a hole-punch cutout. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging in the box.