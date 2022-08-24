comscore Realme 9i 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 14,999
Realme 9i 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check specs, price, sale offers

The highlights of Realme 9i 5G include MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 50MP triple rear camera setup, Laser Light design and a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display.

Realme launched its Realme 9i 5G last week at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 50MP triple rear camera setup, Laser Light design and a 90Hz Ultra Smooth display. The smartphone will go on sale in India today. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G confirmed to come with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery

Realme 9i 5G pricing, sale offers

Realme 9i 5G comes in two storage variants. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 14,999, while the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 16,999. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: All you need to know about it

The Realme 9i 5G sports a Laser Light design and it comes in Metallic Gold and Rocking Black colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 to iQoo Z6: Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Buyers will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards on the purchase of the handset.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

The newly launched Realme 9i 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G system-on-chip and Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that are coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

It has an 8.1mm slim body and it weighs just 187g.

The Realme 9i 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, which consists of a 50MP Ultra HD primary lens, a 4cm macro sensor and a portrait shooter. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. Coming to the battery, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging technology.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, and up to 11 GB of dynamic RAM.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 9:16 AM IST
