Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme U1 discounted during Realme Anniversary sale

As part of its one-year Anniversary, Realme will be offering discounts on a few smartphones, which includes Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme 3. As per the company’s website, buyers will get 15 percent SuperCash on paying with MobiKwik wallet on Realme smartphones. Reliance Jio, in partnership with Realme, is offering customers a total of 84GB data for 28 days and benefits worth Rs 5,300. These offers are available on all the mentioned devices.

But, the Realme 3 Pro will be available on May 3, while the Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme 3 will be available from May 2 midnight. The website also noted the offer is on the new variant of the Realme 3, which is 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is listed with Rs 9,999 price tag. The base variant of the Realme 3 starts at Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage model.

The Realme U1 will be available for Rs 8,999, as per the site. It was originally launched for Rs 9,999. Customers will be able to buy the Realme 2 Pro for Rs 10,990 instead of Rs 11,990. The Realme 3 Pro is the company’s brand new smartphone, which is priced at Rs 13,999. Besides, one will also witness Realme’s Re 1 Super Deals Feast soon, which will take place from May 2. It three-day feast will last till May 4, 2019. Moreover, the Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme C1 are part of the Re 1 Flash Sale deal, but the latest Realme 3 Pro is not in the list.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Besides, Realme 3 Pro recently made its debut in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC, which is backed Adreno 616 GPU. The device features a 6.3-inch 2.5D notched display along with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Optics wise, there is a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX516 sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor at the back. The front houses a 25-megapixel f/2.0 camera sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0, and packs a 4,045mAh battery.