Realme Anniversary Sale: Realme 2 Pro at Rs 10,999, Realme 3 new variant, Realme 3 Pro flash sale and other deals

Realme is hosting its first anniversay sale between May 2 and May 4 where the former sub-brand of Oppo is offering discounts on its best-selling smartphones. The company started as a sub-brand of Oppo last year before spinning out as an independent brand. In the past year, the company has taken learnings from Xiaomi’s playbook, and has emerged as the fourth largest smartphone brand in the country. It is estimated to have sold more than 6 million smartphones in the country and as part of celebration, Realme is offering discounts on some of its best-selling smartphones. Here is a look at top deals from Realme.

Realme 2 Pro at Rs 10,990

Before the launch of Realme 3 Pro in India, Realme 2 Pro used to be the most powerful smartphone in Realme’s lineup. The smartphone was permanently discounted to Rs 11,990 and during the first anniversary sale, the Chinese smartphone brand is discounting the device further by Rs 1,000. The Realme 2 Pro is available for a retail price of Rs 10,990 during the sale on Flipkart, making it one of the cheapest device with Snapdragon 660 mobile platform.

It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and comes in three different storage variants: the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 12,990 while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage priced at Rs 14,990. It comes equipped with dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,500mAh battery.

Realme 3 with 3GB RAM starting at Rs 8,999

The new variant of Realme 3 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for the first time during the anniversary sale. The smartphone, which has a retail price of Rs 11,999, is available for Rs 9,999. Realme is calling it the best gaming phone in its segment. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P60, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4,230mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 3 Pro Sale at 12:00PM on May 3

Realme 3 Pro will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM IST tomorrow via Flipkart. The smartphone is the most powerful device in Realme’s lineup. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 4,045mAh battery. The Realme 3 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Realme C1 (2019) starting from Rs 7,499

During the anniversary sale, Realme C1 (2019) will be available in two storage variants. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,499 while the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,499.