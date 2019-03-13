Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Realme is celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, with another open another sale called the Realme Holi Days from March 13 to March 15. The three-day sale will bring discounts and offers on three Realme smartphones at starting Rs 7,499. The company will offer Realme C1 (2019) at its original Rs 7,499 price but with complete mobile protection at only Rs 99 during March 13 to March 15. The same offer will be applicable on the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs 8,499.

For Selfie lovers, the Realme U1 will be discounted during Realme Holi Days sale for three days. The former Oppo subsidiary will offer a flat discount of Rs 1000 on Realme U1, which will make the effective starting price to Rs 9,999 from March 13 to March 15 on Amazon India and Realme online store.

Similar to Realme U1, the Realme 2 Pro smartphone will also be discounted by Rs 1,000. The handset will be available on Flipkart and Realme website at starting price of Rs 11,990. As per both Counterpoint and IDC, Realme became the 4th largest smartphone brand in India in Q4, 2018. Cyber Media Research (CMR) has also declared Realme as number one emerging brand last year.

Watch Video: Realme U1 First Look

With the launch of Realme 3, the Chinese smartphone maker has expanded its product portfolio to a total of six phones – Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1/ Realme C1 (2019) and Realme U1. The company is getting good traction in sales and it has sold over 2.1 Lakh units of the latest Realme 3 during first sale on March 12. The company revealed sales number on its Twitter account claiming to be the ‘new segment leader’.