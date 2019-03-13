comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1
News

Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Deals

Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro will get Rs 1,000 flat discount.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 12:22 PM IST
realme u1 review logo box back

Realme is celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, with another open another sale called the Realme Holi Days from March 13 to March 15. The three-day sale will bring discounts and offers on three Realme smartphones at starting Rs 7,499. The company will offer Realme C1 (2019) at its original Rs 7,499 price but with complete mobile protection at only Rs 99 during March 13 to March 15. The same offer will be applicable on the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs 8,499.

For Selfie lovers, the Realme U1 will be discounted during Realme Holi Days sale for three days. The former Oppo subsidiary will offer a flat discount of Rs 1000 on Realme U1, which will make the effective starting price to Rs 9,999 from March 13 to March 15 on Amazon India and Realme online store.

Realme 3 next sale on March 19; over 210,000 units sold on day 1

Also Read

Realme 3 next sale on March 19; over 210,000 units sold on day 1

Similar to Realme U1, the Realme 2 Pro smartphone will also be discounted by Rs 1,000. The handset will be available on Flipkart and Realme website at starting price of Rs 11,990. As per both Counterpoint and IDC, Realme became the 4th largest smartphone brand in India in Q4, 2018. Cyber Media Research (CMR) has also declared Realme as number one emerging brand last year.

Watch Video: Realme U1 First Look

With the launch of Realme 3, the Chinese smartphone maker has expanded its product portfolio to a total of six phones – Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1/ Realme C1 (2019) and Realme U1. The company is getting good traction in sales and it has sold over 2.1 Lakh units of the latest Realme 3 during first sale on March 12. The company revealed sales number on its Twitter account claiming to be the ‘new segment leader’.

You Might be Interested

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

5

13990

Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
Realme C1

Realme C1

6999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13M + 2MP
Realme U1

Realme U1

5

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 12:22 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro
Deals
Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro
Google Chrome 73 gets dark mode for macOS

News

Google Chrome 73 gets dark mode for macOS

Huawei confirms the P30 Pro teaser were indeed not shot with its upcoming flagship

News

Huawei confirms the P30 Pro teaser were indeed not shot with its upcoming flagship

Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Deals

Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

Google Chrome 73 gets dark mode for macOS

Huawei confirms the P30 Pro teaser were indeed not shot with its upcoming flagship

Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China

WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart discount on tablets: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A and others deals

Deals

Flipkart discount on tablets: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A and others deals
Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Deals

Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1
Realme 3 next sale on March 19

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 19
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 flash sale today
Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today

News

Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi Router 4A, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Youtube Premium और Music सर्विस, 99 रुपये प्रतिमाह से शुरू होगा सब्सक्रिप्शन

19 मार्च को होगी Realme 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, पहली सेल में बिके 2 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

लॉन्च से एक दिन पहले हुवावे Nova 4e के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, सामने आई ये जानकारियां

Xiaomi ने Redmi 7 को किया टीज, 15 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

News

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now
News
Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now
Google Chrome 73 gets dark mode for macOS

News

Google Chrome 73 gets dark mode for macOS
Huawei confirms the P30 Pro teaser were indeed not shot with its upcoming flagship

News

Huawei confirms the P30 Pro teaser were indeed not shot with its upcoming flagship
Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China
WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how

News

WhatsApp to improve doodle feature for Android, here's how