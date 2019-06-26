Realme announces 'Real Leap Days' sale: Here are the details

Realme will be hosting ‘Real Leap Days’ sale on its platform from June 27. The three-day sale will continue until June 29 with offers like Rs 1,000 discount, a chance to win Realme 3 Pro, 15 percent Mobikwik supercash, and more. The former Oppo subsidiary has also unveiled the brand’s new tagline – Dare to Leap. Previously, the company’s focused demographic was the younger generation, and they had the tagline, ‘Proud to be young.’

As of now, Realme has only listed ‘Real Leap Days’ sale banner on its official website, and hasn’t revealed the offers. What we can see is offers like 15 percent Mobikwik supercash, up to Rs 1,000 discount and maybe a contest, where you’ll get a chance to win Realme 3 Pro.

Meanwhile, Realme could become the first smartphone maker to launch a smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone industry is engaged in a virtual megapixel race. They breached the first barrier of 16-megapixel and made 48-megapixel standard on smartphones. Now, the coming attraction is a 64-megapixel camera that is said to rival full-frame DSLR cameras. Realme has already confirmed that its 64-megapixel Samsung-made GW1 sensor equipped smartphone will debut in India first.

Also, the smartphone manufacturer is aiming to sell 15 million phones in the year 2019. The company wants to capture 12-15 percent of Indian market share by December 2019. Furthermore, six Realme branded experience zones will be added in the calendar year. With the new strategy, share of offline sale will rise to 30 percent of total company, claimed company.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Reportedly, it garnered 7.25 percent smartphone market share in January-March 2019 period. Realme will have the same pricing strategy in online and offline channels. Besides, the Chinese brand launched its latest Realme 3 Pro handset in April this year, which was a good value for money device. Now, Realme seems to be planning to unwrap the successor of Realme 3 very soon. However, there is no word on the Realme 4 from the company’s side.

Features Realme 3 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,045mAh

