After Xiaomi, even Realme has announced Black Friday Sale deals where select Realme smartphones will be available at discounted prices. The Realme Black Friday Sale will kick off on November 29 at 12:00AM, and will continue through the day. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 discount and up to Rs 500 cash back on HDFC bank debit cards. Here is all you need to know.

Realme Black Friday Sale deals

Realme C2

The most affordable smartphone from the brand, the Realme C2, is getting Rs 500 discount. The 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model is available for Rs 6,499, and after the discount, you will get it for Rs 5,999. Similarly, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model will be available for Rs 6,999 after the discount.

Realme 3

The Realme 3, which starts at Rs 7,999, will get up to Rs 1,500 off. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 7,499 after Rs 500 discount. The 3GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 7,999 after Rs 1,000 discount. Lastly, the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 8,499 after Rs 1,500 discount.

Features Realme 3 Price 8499 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,320mAh

Realme 5 Pro

The base model of Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. After Rs 2,000 discount, it will be available for Rs 11,999. It comes with quad cameras at the back, Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,035mAh battery.

Features Realme 5 Pro Price 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,035mAh

Realme X

The flagship smartphone with a full screen display, pop-up camera and more is priced at Rs 16,999. But after Rs 1,000 discount, you will be able to buy it for Rs 15,999.

Features Realme X Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

The Realme X comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also armed with a 3,765mAh battery and 20W fast charging feature.

