comscore Realme Black Friday Sale smartphone deals revealed
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme Black Friday Sale deals revealed: Discounts on Realme X, C2, 5 Pro and more
News

Realme Black Friday Sale deals revealed: Discounts on Realme X, C2, 5 Pro and more

Deals

Realme is offering up to Rs 2,000 off on select smartphones during the Black Friday Sale.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 5:44 PM IST
realme black friday sale

After Xiaomi, even Realme has announced Black Friday Sale deals where select Realme smartphones will be available at discounted prices. The Realme Black Friday Sale will kick off on November 29 at 12:00AM, and will continue through the day. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 discount and up to Rs 500 cash back on HDFC bank debit cards. Here is all you need to know.

Realme Black Friday Sale deals

Realme C2

The most affordable smartphone from the brand, the Realme C2, is getting Rs 500 discount. The 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model is available for Rs 6,499, and after the discount, you will get it for Rs 5,999. Similarly, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model will be available for Rs 6,999 after the discount.

Realme 3

The Realme 3, which starts at Rs 7,999, will get up to Rs 1,500 off. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 7,499 after Rs 500 discount. The 3GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 7,999 after Rs 1,000 discount. Lastly, the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 8,499 after Rs 1,500 discount.

Features Realme 3
Price 8499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,320mAh

Realme 5 Pro

The base model of Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. After Rs 2,000 discount, it will be available for Rs 11,999. It comes with quad cameras at the back, Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,035mAh battery.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh

Realme X

The flagship smartphone with a full screen display, pop-up camera and more is priced at Rs 16,999. But after Rs 1,000 discount, you will be able to buy it for Rs 15,999.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

The Realme X comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also armed with a 3,765mAh battery and 20W fast charging feature.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 5:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme 3

Realme 3

8499

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Best Wireless Headphones Under Rs 3,000
Top Products
Best Wireless Headphones Under Rs 3,000
PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

News

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

News

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

Gamer accidentally sells Rs 10 crore character for just Rs 45,000; details

Gaming

Gamer accidentally sells Rs 10 crore character for just Rs 45,000; details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

Most Popular

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Black Friday Sale deals revealed

Deals

Realme Black Friday Sale deals revealed
Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

Deals

Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem
Best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000

Gaming

Best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000
ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out

News

ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out
Realme 5 Pro update rolling out in India

News

Realme 5 Pro update rolling out in India

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Band 5 फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 1,799 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Facebook बनेगा अब कमाई का जरिया, बस करना होगा ये काम

Honor Watch Magic 2 स्मार्टवॉच अगले महीने की शुरुआत में भारत में होगी लॉन्च

Google My Business की मदद से Online Store खोल पाएंगे दुकानदार

Vodafone के 200 रुपये से सस्ते अनलिमिटेड कॉम्बो Prepaid Recharge Plans

News

PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
News
PUBG Mobile update could soon bring vehicle customization
OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked

News

OnePlus 7T Metallic Gold color variant leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect
Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India