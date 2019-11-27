After Xiaomi, even Realme has announced Black Friday Sale deals where select Realme smartphones will be available at discounted prices. The Realme Black Friday Sale will kick off on November 29 at 12:00AM, and will continue through the day. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 discount and up to Rs 500 cash back on HDFC bank debit cards. Here is all you need to know.
Realme Black Friday Sale deals
Realme C2
The most affordable smartphone from the brand, the Realme C2, is getting Rs 500 discount. The 2GB RAM with 32GB storage model is available for Rs 6,499, and after the discount, you will get it for Rs 5,999. Similarly, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model will be available for Rs 6,999 after the discount.
Realme 3
The Realme 3, which starts at Rs 7,999, will get up to Rs 1,500 off. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 7,499 after Rs 500 discount. The 3GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 7,999 after Rs 1,000 discount. Lastly, the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 8,499 after Rs 1,500 discount.
|Features
|Realme 3
|Price
|8499
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,320mAh
Realme 5 Pro
The base model of Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. After Rs 2,000 discount, it will be available for Rs 11,999. It comes with quad cameras at the back, Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4,035mAh battery.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Price
|13999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
Realme X
The flagship smartphone with a full screen display, pop-up camera and more is priced at Rs 16,999. But after Rs 1,000 discount, you will be able to buy it for Rs 15,999.
|Features
|Realme X
|Price
|16999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,765mAh
The Realme X comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also armed with a 3,765mAh battery and 20W fast charging feature.
Story Timeline
- 24Jul 2019
- Realme X Review: The X Factor...
- 04Mar 2019
- Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans...
You Might be Interested
16999
5999
8499