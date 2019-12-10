comscore Realme Buds Air launch in India: Discount, price, features | BGR India
Realme Buds Air: How to get Rs 400 off on the upcoming AirPods rival

Realme’s first-ever wireless earphones – Realme Buds Air – will launch in India on December 17. It is set to launch alongside the Realme XT 730G smartphone.

  • Published: December 10, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Realme is hosting an event in India on December 17, where it will launch two new products. These are the Realme XT 730G smartphone, and the Realme Buds Air. The latter is the first true wireless earphones from the company. Read on to find out how you can get a discount on the upcoming wireless earphones.

Realme is essentially offering a redeemable Rs 400 coupon for the Buds Air between December 9 and December 16. Those who want the coupon, can get it in two ways.

First, interested customers need to fill in their contact number in notify tab and share the activity. This will entitle you to get a Rs 400 coupon. The second option is to buy Realme X2 Pro or Realme XT or Realme 5 Pro or Realme X or Realme X Master during the specified period. Buyers will then get a coupon in their account at 10:00AM IST on December 17.

Expected price, features, specifications

Ahead of the launch, a microsite reveals a few details of the Buds Air. The wireless earphones will pack 12mm bass boost driver for improved sound quality. A teaser also hints at a feature where the buds will pair with a smartphone as soon as you open the case.

This is a feature found only on premium true wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods. If this works as advertised, then we are looking at a feature not available on other earbuds in this price segment.

In the Philippines, the Realme Wireless Youth Buds cost 3,499 Philippines Peso (around Rs 4,900). In India, it is expected to be priced around Rs 5,000, which would make it a great offering before Redmi Airdots launch in India.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 9:42 AM IST

