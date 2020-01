Realme Buds Air now available on Amazon India too: Check details

It seems that all Realme products will soon make their way to Amazon, not just smartphones. Yesterday, the company announced that the pop-camera smartphone Realme X, Realme XT, budget Realme C2, the current model Realme 5 Pro and the discontinued model Realme 5 will be sold via Amazon India as well. Today, the Realme Buds Air true wireless earbuds are also up for purchase on Amazon India. Up until today, the wireless earbuds were only available through Flipkart and Realme.com.

These Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone last month. The company also launched its digital payment service called the Realme PaySa in India. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme Buds Air: Sale on Amazon India

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,998 on Amazon India. At present, only the white color option is available on Amazon. Realme had launched these in three color options of Black, White, and Yellow.

Specifications and features

Taking a look at the specifications, Realme has added a number of features to the Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The earbuds also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.