Realme C20 first sale in India today: Know price, offers and more

Realme recently added three new members to its C series — the Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25. Out of the three, the C20 will be up for grabs in India today. Also Read - Redmi gaming smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC could launch this month

The smartphone falls in the affordable price segment and can be purchased under Rs 10,000. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Realme 8 5G to go official this month: This is when the 5G smartphone will launch

Realme C20 price, availability, offers

The Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,799 for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will be available to buy as part of its first sale at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and leading retail stores. Also Read - Realme C25, C21, C20 with large displays, Helio G-series processors launched: Price in India, specifications

One thing to note is that the aforementioned price is just for the first one million customers. Post this, the Realme C20 will be priced at Rs 6,999.

As for the offers, Flipkart is providing buyers with a 5 per cent unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a chance to get the Google Nest Hub at Rs 5,999 and the Nest Audio at Rs 1,999, Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription and Complete Mobile Protection at Rs 399, and the option to avail EMI.

People buying through the company’s website can get a cashback of Rs 250 and Rs 75 upon payments via MobiKwik and Freecharge, respectively.

Additionally, the Realme 8 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be available to buy today (as part of its first sale) at Rs 15,999. The sale will take place at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.in.

Realme C20 features, specs

The Realme C20 is an entry-level smartphone, which comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It gets a screen resolution rated at 1,600 x 720 pixels.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chip and as mentioned earlier, gets a single RAM/Storage option.

On the camera front, there is a single 8-megapixel AI rear camera with support for 4P lens AF and 4x digital zoom. The front camera stands at 5-megapixel. The various camera features include Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty, Beauty mode for selfies, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, dual-SIM support, memory card slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth version 5.0.

The Realme C20 comes in Cool Grey and Cool Blue colour options.