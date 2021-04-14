Realme C21 will go on its first sale in India on April 14, 2021, today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Realme India website starting from 12 PM. Realme C21 along with the Realme C20 and C25 was launched in India earlier this month. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top 10 deals: iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy F62, Poco X3 and more

Realme C20 went on sale on April 13, 2021, while C25 will be available on Flipkart sale on April 16, 2021, respectively. Realme C21 comes at a starting price of Rs 7,999. We take a look at the sale date, specifications, price in India of Realme C21: Also Read - Flipkart TV Days Sale: A look at discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs and more

Realme C21 price in India, Flipkart sale

Realme C21 price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. Also Read - Realme C25, C21, C20 with large displays, Helio G-series processors launched: Price in India, specifications

Realme C21 first sale will be held on April 14, 2021, from 12 PM, on Flipkart and Realme India website. It can be bought in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour options.

Realme C21 specifications

Realme C21 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme C21 runs the company’s own Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. The C21 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Realme C21 sports a triple camera setup on the back, a combination of a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, 4 digital zoom, a secondary 2-megapixel Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the C21 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Sensors on Realme C21 include Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Acceleration sensor. It measures 165.2×76.4×8.9 mm and weighs approximately 190 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a micro-USB port.