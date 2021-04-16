Realme C25 first sale will be held on Flipkart and Realme India website on April 16, today. The smartphone will be available starting at 12 PM. Realme C25 is priced in India starting at Rs 9,999. It was launched alongside the Realme C20 and Realme C21 earlier this month. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme C25, Moto G10 Power

Realme C20 is the most affordable in the series and it is priced starting at Rs 6,999. The first sale of the smartphone was held on April 13. Realme C21 price in India starts at Rs 7,999 and it first went on sale on April 14. All three smartphones are available across offline stores as well apart from Flipkart and Realme India websites. Also Read - Realme C25, C21, C20 with large displays, Helio G-series processors launched: Price in India, specifications

Realme C25 first sale on Flipkart, Realme India website: Price

Realme C25 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be made available at Rs 10,999. It can be bought in two colour options of Watery Grey and Watery Blue. Also Read - Realme C25, Realme C20, Realme C21 budget smartphones set to launch in India today

Realme C25 first sale will be held on April 16 at 12 PM on Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme C25 specifications

Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Realme C25 runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Realme C25 is a dual SIM smartphone that supports two Nano SIM cards. In addition, there is a dedicated microSD card slot as well.

In terms of camera, Realme C25 sports a triple camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel B&W lens, and a third 2-megapixel Macro lens. On the front, the C25 sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.