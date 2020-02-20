comscore Realme C3 available on open sale on Flipkart | BGR India
Realme C3 available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

The Realme C3 price in India starts from Rs 6,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme C3, which is priced at Rs 7,999.

Realme C3 review

Realme’s latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C3, is now on open sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched earlier this month, and it comes at a starting price of Rs 6,999 in India. Realme hasn’t officially confirmed about the open sale, but you can anyway buy the phone on Flipkart without any wait. The official website Realme.com doesn’t have the smartphone available on open sale. It appears that the flash sale model will continue for some time. The Realme C3 comes in two variants and in two color options – Sunrise Red and Sunrise Blue. Here’s all you need to know.

Realme C3: Price in India, offers

The Realme C3 price in India starts from Rs 6,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme C3, which is priced at Rs 7,999. As for the offers, Reliance Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 7,550.

Specifications and features

The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and screen-body-ratio of up to 89.8 percent. It offers a Sunrise design, similar to the Realme 5i. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. This is a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. The new realme phone will be available in two memory variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

It offers support for a triple-card slot for two SIM cards and one SD card. Users can expand the internal storage by up to 256GB. At the back of the phone, there are two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. It offers support for HDR, Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slo-Mo too.

Watch Video: Realme C3 Review

On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 features a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports a micro USB port, similar to its predecessor. The Realme C3 ships with realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual nano-sim cards, VoLTE. 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

Features Realme C3
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70
OS Android 10
Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD display-1520 x 720 pixels.
Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 10:31 AM IST

Realme C1

Realme C1

6999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13M + 2MP
Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Redmi Power Banks now available on open sale on mi.com

Deals

Redmi Power Banks now available on open sale on mi.com
Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

News

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

News

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera
Vivo Y21 gets listed on Bluetooth SIG, launch expected soon

News

Vivo Y21 gets listed on Bluetooth SIG, launch expected soon
Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

