Realme’s latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C3, is now on open sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched earlier this month, and it comes at a starting price of Rs 6,999 in India. Realme hasn’t officially confirmed about the open sale, but you can anyway buy the phone on Flipkart without any wait. The official website Realme.com doesn’t have the smartphone available on open sale. It appears that the flash sale model will continue for some time. The Realme C3 comes in two variants and in two color options – Sunrise Red and Sunrise Blue. Here’s all you need to know.

Realme C3: Price in India, offers

The Realme C3 price in India starts from Rs 6,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme C3, which is priced at Rs 7,999. As for the offers, Reliance Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 7,550.

Specifications and features

The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and screen-body-ratio of up to 89.8 percent. It offers a Sunrise design, similar to the Realme 5i. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. This is a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. The new realme phone will be available in two memory variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

It offers support for a triple-card slot for two SIM cards and one SD card. Users can expand the internal storage by up to 256GB. At the back of the phone, there are two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. It offers support for HDR, Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slo-Mo too.

Watch Video: Realme C3 Review

On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 features a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports a micro USB port, similar to its predecessor. The Realme C3 ships with realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual nano-sim cards, VoLTE. 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

