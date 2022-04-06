Realme C31 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check pricing, sale offers

Realme recently launched Realme C31 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. This budget-friendly smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery, an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. Realme C31 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3 card slots. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on the Flipkart website and Realme.com. Also Read - Realme 9 4G with a 90Hz AMOLED display to launch in India on April 7

Realme C31 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme C31 is launched in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. In terms of colours, it comes in Light Silver and Dark Green colour variants. Also Read - From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme websites. Also Read - Realme C31 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

The all-new #realmeC31 is here!

Packed with:

🔥 8.4mm Ultra Slim Dynamic Design

🔥 5000mAh Massive Battery

🔥 Unisoc T612 Processor#NayeZamaneKaEntertainment doesn’t get better than this!

Starting at ₹8,999/- First Sale at 12 PM, 6th April. Know more: https://t.co/qIeQYtjRVL pic.twitter.com/aZq3fWQczP — realme (@realmeIndia) April 1, 2022

Realme C31 specifications, features

Realme C31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Realme UI R Edition software, which is based on Android 11.

Talking about the camera setup, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary camera, a macro lens, and a B&W lens on the backside. You will get a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

In terms of battery, Realme C31 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The smartphone will be fully charged in almost two hours. For connectivity, it comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM, dual-standby 4G LTE.