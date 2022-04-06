comscore Realme C31 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check pricing, sale offers
Realme C31 to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme C31 houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary camera, a macro lens, and a B&W lens on the backside.

Realme recently launched Realme C31 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. This budget-friendly smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery, an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. Realme C31 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3 card slots. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on the Flipkart website and Realme.com. Also Read - Realme 9 4G with a 90Hz AMOLED display to launch in India on April 7

Realme C31 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme C31 is launched in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. In terms of colours, it comes in Light Silver and Dark Green colour variants. Also Read - From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme websites. Also Read - Realme C31 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme C31 specifications, features

Realme C31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Realme UI R Edition software, which is based on Android 11.

Talking about the camera setup, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary camera, a macro lens, and a B&W lens on the backside. You will get a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

In terms of battery, Realme C31 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The smartphone will be fully charged in almost two hours. For connectivity, it comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM, dual-standby 4G LTE.

  Published Date: April 6, 2022 11:09 AM IST

Best Sellers