Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Realme Days, the four day sale is being held on Flipkart, from November 5 to November 8. During the sale, customers will be able to get attractive discounts on Realme smartphones. There is no mention of any bank offer during the sale on Flipkart. The company is offering discount on Realme C2, Realme 5, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3. There is also offer on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3i and Realme XT. Here is a look at the deals during Realme Days sale on Flipkart:

Realme C2

During the sale, Realme C2 is available at Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 6,999. The smartphone are getting a discount of Rs 2,000 from their launch price. The former sub-brand of Oppo says that Realme C2 is the highest selling phone from the company.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with water drop notch and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme 5

Realme 5, the quad camera smartphone, is available for rs 8,999. The smartphone launched at Rs 10,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 2,000. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 8,999 while the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 10,999. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It has 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme X

Realme X launched at Rs 17,999 and is now available for Rs 15,999. The price is inclusive of flat Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 16,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 19,999. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3,765mAh battery.

Realme 3 Pro

Since the launch of Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro has received price cut in India. During Realme Days sale, it is available starting from Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It features a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,045mAh battery. It runs Android Pie, supports connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE.

Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT

During the four day sale, Realme 5 Pro is available from Rs 12,999 while Realme XT is available from Rs 15,999. The Realme 5 Pro with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 12,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 13,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The Realme XT with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 15,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 15,999.

Realme 3, Realme 3i and Realme 2 Pro

During the sale, Realme 3 is available from Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Realme 3i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,499 and 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,499. Realme 2 Pro with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 8,999 while 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 10,999.

