Smartphone brand Realme will be offering a bunch of discounts on some of its phones under the Realme Days sale. The sale will be held across platforms including the brand’s website, Flipkart and Tata Cliq and Amazon. Starting March 19, the sale will go on till March 22.

The sale will see offers on many Realme smartphones including the Realme 6 series, 5 series, Realme X and Realme XT among others. Flipkart customers will be able to avail the offer early on March 18 at 8 PM. Further, the recently launched Realme 6 Pro will go on open sale throughout the offer period. It will be available on the company’s website and all partner websites.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme is offering the Bump Up Prexo (BUP) offer on purchasing either the Realme X2 or the Realme X2 Pro. Available only on Flipkart, the BUP offers will get users additional discounts on exchanging their old mobile phones. Further, customers will be able to avail a 10 percent discount by using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on purchasing Realme smartphones.

Discounts and offers

During the Sale, the Realme 6 and 6 Pro are available for the same starting price. However, there is a 10 percent off SBI offer applicable on both the phones. The Realme 5 Pro will get a discount of Rs 1000 and will be available starting Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB variant will be available for Rs 12,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999. The Realme 5 gets a discount of Rs 500. The 3GB + 32GB variant will be priced at Rs 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB will be priced at Rs 9,499, and the 4GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs 10,499.

The Realme X smartphone with a pop-up front camera is also available on offer and gets a Rs 2,000 discount. The 4GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB will be available for Rs 17,999. Also on offer is the Realme XT. The phone gets Rs 1,000 off on all models. Hence, the 4GB + 64GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999. The 6GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 15,999. Lastly, the 8GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs 17,999.

