Realme Days sale begins: Offers on Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro, 7 Pro

The Realme Days sale has begun and consumers can take advantage of discounts on several Realme smartphones, smart TVs and accessories. The sale starts from April 21 and will last until April 24, and is hosted on the Realme website. Apart from discounts in individual smartphones and products, Realme is offering a standard Rs 75 cashback on Freecharge and 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 200. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Some of the notable Realme products on offers include Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. There are prepaid offers available on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India, will be first seen on Realme smartphone

Realme Days sale offers and discounts

Here are some deals that are beneficial for customers during the Realme Days sale. Also Read - Realme Q3 series launching on April 22, Q3 Pro key specs leaked

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K: This 55-inch smart TV is available at a price of Rs 40,999 instead of its usual price of Rs 43,999. This is a 4K TV with Dolby Audio sound and runs on Android TV OS.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition: As part of the Realme Days offers, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition comes at a price of Rs 8,999 after the cashback discount of Rs 1,000.

Realme 7: The Realme 7 is selling at a price of Rs 13,499, which still makes it a good deal for mobile gamers limited on a strict budget. The Helio G95 chip and the 90Hz LCD display are the notable features on this phone.

Realme 7 Pro: The Realme 7 Pro is selling at a price of Rs 17,999 and is a good option for mobile photographers. It offers a 64-megapixel Sony camera, 65W fast charging, and an AMOLED display.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: At an offer price of Rs 12,999, the Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 65W fast charging solution and a 48-megapixel main rear camera.

Realme 6 Pro: At a price of Rs 17,999, the Realme 6 Pro is still a decent option in the sub-Rs 20,000 category. However, buy it only if you like the design; the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro are better alternatives.

Realme X3 series: The Realme X3 starts at Rs 21,999 for the vanilla model while the Realme X3 SuperZoom will set you back by Rs 22,999. The latter feature a periscopic zoom camera with 5X optical zoom.

Prepaid cashback offers

You can get a prepaid cashback offer of Rs 1,000 on the Realme X7, thereby bringing the price down to Rs 18,999. The Realme X7 Pro with a prepaid cashback offer of Rs 2,000 will cost Rs 27,999. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro also gets a prepaid cashback offer of Rs 1,000, thereby bringing the price down to Rs 15,999.