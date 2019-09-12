Realme has once again kicked off its Realme Days sale on Flipkart. The 72 hours sale is already live and will continue until September 14 midnight. The company is offering best possible deals and discounts on its entire range of Realme devices including Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and all-new Realme 5 Pro as well. In between the sale days, Realme will also launch the 64-megapixel Realme XT on Flipkart, which is scheduled for tomorrow at 12:00PM.
During the Realme Days sale, you’ll be able to purchase the Realme 3 at Rs 8,499 and the Realme 2 Pro at Rs 8,999 with additional offers respectively. Here’s a quick look at the Realme Days sale offers, deals and discounts.
Realme 3
The Realme 3 has already been discounted by the company and it now retails at Rs 8,499. According to the listing, there is no direct discount on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants, they still cost Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. But what you are getting is various bank card offers and up to Rs 10,150 exchange offers to increase savings.
|Features
|Realme 3
|Price
|8,499
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,320mAh
Realme 2 Pro
Consumers will be able to purchase the Realme 2 Pro smartphone at Rs 8,999 during the 3-day sale on Flipkart. As per listing, the Realme 2 Pro will be available for Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs 10,999. The top-end model is also on sale. It includes 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which will cost you Rs 12,999.
|Features
|Realme 2 Pro
|Price
|8,999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo OS
|Display
|6.3-inch, full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,500mAh
Realme 3 Pro
The company’s popular Realme 3 Pro phone is also on the sale. On the purchase of this device, customers can get 18 percent discount on Flipkart. The handset can be purchased for Rs 12,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. You can get up to Rs 14,650 off on exchange of an old phone. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999.
|Features
|Realme 3 Pro
|Price
|13,999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|4,045mAh
Realme X
The Realme X smartphone is permanently available for purchase online. This device comes with a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will cost you Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Customers can also go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 19,999. Realme is offering this phone in two colors, including Onion and Garlic. Customers can get extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange value over-and-above your phone’s estimated cost.
|Features
|Realme X
|Price
|16999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,765mAh
