Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
  Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme 3i, Realme C2 and more
News

Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme 3i, Realme C2 and more

Deals

During the Realme Days sale, the phones that are on sale include Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme 3i, Realme C2 and more. Here's a quick look at the best deals available during the sale.

  • Published: August 19, 2019 9:24 AM IST
Realme X Master Edition

Realme has partnered with Flipkart for its Realme Days sale, which is already live. The budget smartphone sale will continue until August 22. The Realme sale event kicked off today, and will go on for four days. During the Realme Days sale, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank debit and credit cards. There is also an EMI option as well on all the Realme devices. The Realme phones that are on sale include Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme 3i, Realme C2 and more. Here’s a quick look at the best deals available during the sale.

Realme 3 Pro

The company’s popular budget Realme 3 Pro phone is also on the sale. On the purchase of this device, customers can get 18 percent discount on Flipkart. The handset can be purchased for Rs 12,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. You can get up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange of an old phone. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999.

Features Realme 3 Pro
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,045mAh

Realme 2 Pro

Buyers will also find the Realme 2 Pro smartphone on the sale. As per Flipkart listing, one can get 25 percent discount on this Realme phone. The Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 10,490 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company is offering up to Rs 10,000 discount on exchange for your old device. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 12,490.

Features Realme 2 Pro
Price 13990
Chipset Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Display 6.3-inch, full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Realme X

The Realme X smartphone is permanently available for purchase online. This device comes with a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will cost you Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Customers can also go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 19,999. Realme is offering this phone in two colors, including Onion and Garlic. Customers can get up to Rs 17,900 off on exchange.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Realme C2

Flipkart and Realme are offering this entry-level phone at Rs 5,999. It is worth noting that we are talking about the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The second variant of the Realme C2 with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. The third and final variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 7,999.
Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme 3i

The Realme 3i is currently not on sale and Flipkart will hold a sale tomorrow on August 20, 2019, at 12 noon. The 3GB RAM + 32GB variant is available for Rs 7,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB model cost Rs 9,999. Currently, there is no exchange offer on this Realme budget device.

Features Realme 3i
Price 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh

  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 9:24 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

realme Days Sale आज से हुई शुरू: Realme X, Realme 3 pro समेत कई स्मार्टफोन को कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

Realme 5 कल होगा लॉन्च, फ्री में ऐसे जीते स्मार्टफोन

Tata Sky ने इन चार पैक की कीमत बढ़ाई, बदले में दिए तीन नए चैनल

BSNL ने अपने इस प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी घटाई, डाटा लिमिट में भी किया बदलाव

इन खतरनाक 85 पॉप्युलर ऐप्स को Google ने Play Store से हटाया, कहीं आप तो नहीं कर रहे थे इस्तेमाल?

