Realme has partnered with Flipkart for its Realme Days sale, which is already live. The budget smartphone sale will continue until August 22. The Realme sale event kicked off today, and will go on for four days. During the Realme Days sale, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank debit and credit cards. There is also an EMI option as well on all the Realme devices. The Realme phones that are on sale include Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme 3i, Realme C2 and more. Here’s a quick look at the best deals available during the sale.
Realme 3 Pro
The company’s popular budget Realme 3 Pro phone is also on the sale. On the purchase of this device, customers can get 18 percent discount on Flipkart. The handset can be purchased for Rs 12,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. You can get up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange of an old phone. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999.
|Features
|Realme 3 Pro
|Price
|13999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|4,045mAh
Realme 2 Pro
Buyers will also find the Realme 2 Pro smartphone on the sale. As per Flipkart listing, one can get 25 percent discount on this Realme phone. The Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 10,490 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company is offering up to Rs 10,000 discount on exchange for your old device. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 12,490.
|Features
|Realme 2 Pro
|Price
|13990
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo OS
|Display
|6.3-inch, full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,500mAh
Realme X
The Realme X smartphone is permanently available for purchase online. This device comes with a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will cost you Rs 16,999 on Flipkart. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Customers can also go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 19,999. Realme is offering this phone in two colors, including Onion and Garlic. Customers can get up to Rs 17,900 off on exchange.
|Features
|Realme X
|Price
|16999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,765mAh
Realme C2
|Features
|Realme C2
|Price
|5999
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
|Internal Memory
|2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Realme 3i
The Realme 3i is currently not on sale and Flipkart will hold a sale tomorrow on August 20, 2019, at 12 noon. The 3GB RAM + 32GB variant is available for Rs 7,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB model cost Rs 9,999. Currently, there is no exchange offer on this Realme budget device.
|Features
|Realme 3i
|Price
|7999
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.22-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,230mAh
