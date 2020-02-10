Realme Days sale: Deals on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and more

Realme has once again started its ‘Realme Days‘ sale on Flipkart and Realme.com with great deals and offers for the potential consumers. The Chinese company will be hosting Realme Days sale on both platforms from February 10 to February 13. However, the two platforms are offering different additional offers over-and-above the discounted prices.

Consumers purchasing Realme smartphones from Flipkart will be able to avail additional 10 percent instant discount using ICICI Bank credit cards. On Realme.com, the company is offering No Cost EMI, 10 percent MobiKwik Supercash and additional Rs 500 off on exchange. Here are some of the top deals that you can take a look at.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro 4GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 11,999. The smartphone was launched at Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM an 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 12,999 in this Realme Days sale. There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Additionally, consumers purchasing Realme 5 Pro from Flipkart will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Realme X2 Pro

On the flagship X2 Pro, Realme is offering Rs 2,000 extra on exchange value. The phone is available for purchase Rs 27,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively for 6GB RAM and 12GB RAM variant. As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions.

Realme C2

While the company has already launched the Realme C3 in India, the Realme C2 is still being sold on both Flipkart and Realme.com. The company has kept the price of Realme C2 at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant. The smartphone also comes in 3GB RAM variant for Rs 6,999. Both phones come with 32GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India in the month of April last year. The handset comes with a dewdrop notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera.

