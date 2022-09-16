comscore Realme Festive Days sale: Check deals on smartphones, laptops, and more here
Realme Festive Days sale: Check deals on smartphones, laptops, and more

Customers will be able to avail the biggest discounts from Realme that include up to Rs 7000 discount on Realme GT Neo 3T (6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB) on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme Festive Days sale: Check deals on smartphones, laptops, and more here

Smartphone brand Realme on Friday announced its Realme Festive Days sale starting from September 23 at 12:00 am on realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon. During the Realme festive days, Realme will offer discounts on its various products including smartphones and AIOT products. All discount offers for Realme festive days will be available on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Avail massive discount on premium Samsung phones including Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G

Customers will be able to avail the biggest discounts from Realme that include up to Rs 7000 discount on Realme GT Neo 3T (6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB) on Flipkart and realme.com, up to Rs 15,000 discount on Realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart, narzo 50 5G will be available starting Rs 11,999 on Amazon and realme.com making it the most affordable 5G smartphone from Realme, up to Rs 16,000 discount on Realme Laptops on Flipkart and realme.com.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season sale,Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, said, “We are delighted to add on to the festivities of our consumers with the biggest offers on the realme products this festive season. We have always taken a step forward in empowering our consumers with innovative products. Having recently completed four successful years, with these biggest offers of the year we want to express our gratitude to our 70 million consumers in India for their love and support.” Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from Sept 23: Discounts, cashbacks and pay later options

Samsung also announced new offers on Galaxy smartphones for the upcoming festive season. As part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, consumers can avail discounts of up to 57 percent on premium and leading smartphones including Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G.

Consumers can avail a disruptive 57 percent discount on the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G (MRP: Priced at Rs 74,999), which will be available at a net effective price of Rs 31,999, its best offer price till yet. Also Read – Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm cashback offers announced, check details

Consumers looking to buy Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22+ can avail exciting discounts and purchase it for Rs 59,999. Samsung’s popular Galaxy F series will be available for special discounts too. Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy F13 will be available at attractive price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

 

 

  Published Date: September 16, 2022 6:44 PM IST
