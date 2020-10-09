comscore Realme Festive Days sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Realme devices
  Realme Festive Days sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Realme X50 Pro and more
Realme Festive Days sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Realme X50 Pro and more

The Realme X50 Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will be on the sale and it will cost you Rs 36,999, after a discount of Rs 5,000.

Realme is all set to host its independent Festive Days sale on its platform. This sale will kick off from October 16 and will continue until October 21. The company will be offering discounts of up to Rs 5,000. It is important to note that the offers and discounts will be applicable on all purchases made on Realme’s official India website. There will also be special bank offers on Flipkart and Amazon, along with a 6-month no-cost EMI on select products on Flipkart. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

Now, let’s take a look at the offers. The Realme C12 3GB + 32GB model will cost Rs 7,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. The Realme C15 3GB + 32GB will be available for Rs 8,999 and the 4GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 9,999.
The Realme 6 with 6GB + 64GB storage will be on sale for Rs 13,999. There is no discount on Realme 7i, Realme 7,
and Realme 7 Pro. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India and all you need to know

The Realme X3 with 6GB + 128GB storage will get a discount of Rs 3,000. After the discount, you will be able to get this device for Rs 21,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be sold for Rs 22,999, after a discount of Rs 3,000. The company will also be offering a discount on the recently launched X3 SuperZoom. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant will cost you Rs 24,999, after a discount of Rs 3,000. Also Read - Redmi tipped to launch soundbar in India to rival Realme

One can also go for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 29,999. The Realme X50 Pro with
8GB RAM + 128GB storage will also be on the sale and it will cost you Rs 36,999. You getting a discount of Rs 5,000. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is also available for Rs 42,999. Apart from these phones, the brand will be giving Rs 3,000 off on its Smart TV. The 55-inch smart TV LED 4K will be priced at Rs 39,999.

Best Sellers