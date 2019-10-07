comscore Realme Festive Days sale kicks off: Check deals on Realme 5, 3i and more
Realme Festive Days sale kicks off: Check deals on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X and more

The smartphones that are on sale include Realme 5, Realme 3i, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and more. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Realme Festive Days sale.

Realme 5 Pro Review 4

Realme 5 Pro on the left and Realme 3 Pro on the right

Realme is back with another Festive Days sale, which is already live. The three-day sale will last until October 9. During the Realme Festive Days sale, the company is offering discounts on a bunch of Realme phones. The smartphones that are on sale include Realme 5, Realme 3i, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Realme Festive Days sale.

Realme Festive Days sale offers, deals

One can get 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank debit cards, 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash, and an additional Rs 500 discount on phone exchange. But these offers are for those users who are purchasing a Realme phone via Realme.com. The company is also giving a free one year extended warranty on all realme devices purchased till October 32. But this list excludes both the Realme 2 and Realme C1 phones. Customers can also buy devices via Flipkart.

The Realme 5 is currently available for Rs 8,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version can be purchased for Rs 9,999. The Realme 5 not only comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but also with a quad rear camera setup. You also get a whopping 6.5-inch display, which is good for binge-watching. The entry-level Realme 3i smartphone will cost you Rs 7,999 in India. The Realme 3 handset has also received a temporary price cut and is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

During the Realme Festive Days sale, the Realme 5 Pro can be purchased for Rs 12,999, after a discount of Rs 1,000. It was recently launched in India, and this Realme phone comes with a quad rear camera setup, a massive display, and battery.  The Realme 3 Pro is currently listed with a price tag of Rs 10,999, after a discount of Rs 1,000. The Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 10,999, after Rs 1,000 discount for prepaid payment orders. Lastly, the Realme X is available for Rs 16,499, after an exchange discount of Rs 500.

Features Realme X Realme 3i 5 Pro
Price 16999 7999 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh 4,230mAh 4,035mAh

Story Timeline

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
