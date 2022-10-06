Realme Festive Days have been announced by the company offering massive discounts on most of its products including smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, TVs, and other smart products. This time around, Realme has partnered with both Flipkart and Amazon. The sale has already begun and will end on October 8. Also Read - Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

Deals on Realme smartphones

Realme is offering up to Rs 8,300 off on 5G smartphones in the country. Starting with the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro, the device is available for as low as Rs 41,899 on Flipkart and Rs 42,999 on Realme.com. Also Read - Realme Festive Days sale to start from September 29; Diwali offers, details teased

The Realme GT 2 can be purchased for as low as Rs 27,199 on Flipkart and Rs 27,999 on the Realme website. This is down from the MOP of Rs 34,999.

Mid-range phones like the Realme GT Neo 3 is available starting at Rs 34,099, which is Rs 2,900 off from its original price of Rs 36,999. The Realme 9 Pro+ will cost as low as 23,349, down from its original MOP of Rs 26,999.

Budget phones including the Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9, and Realme 9i are also discounted in the sale. The sale prices of these phones are Rs 14,599, Rs 13,599, and Rs 13,199, respectively, including all offers. Realme 9 5G SE with Snapdragon 778G chipset is priced for as low as Rs 14,499 on Flipkart and Rs 14,999 on Realme.com.

Apart from these 5G phones, 4G devices like the Realme Narzo 50 lineup and Realme C series are also discounted on Amazon, Flipkart, and Realme.com.

Deals on Realme smartwatches, earbuds

Realme is also providing offers on smartwatches and earbuds. The new Realme Watch 3 will get Rs 700 off from its original pricing of Rs 3,499, making the final price Rs 2,799. The Watch 3 Pro will be available for Rs 4,999.

The Realme Watch S and Realme Watch R100 will go down by Rs 500, making the final price Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,399, respectively. Realme Watch S100 will be available for as low as Rs 1,799.

As for the earbuds, one of Realme’s most expensive earbuds the Realme Buds Air 3 will get Rs 500 off from the original price of Rs 3,999, making the final price Rs 3,499. The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Air 3S, and Buds Air 2 are also getting up to Rs 500 off.

The Realme Buds Wireless series and Realme Buds Q series are also get discounted by up to Rs 700.

Deals on Realme laptops and Smart TVs

Realme Bool Slim with Intel Core i3 is available for as low as Rs 31,899, whereas, the Book Slim with Intel Core i5 is available for only Rs 41,999. This pricing is including bank offers and regular discounts.

Realme TVs are also getting discounted in the sale. The 55-inch Realme SLED 4K TV is available for as low as Rs 37,499, Rs 1500 down from the MOP of Rs 38,999. The 50-inch and 43-inch 4K TVs are available for as low as Rs 30,499 and Rs 25,499.

The affordable Realme TV, 32-inch Smart TV Neo, is now even affordable priced at Rs 9,999 in the sale. Other TV models have also received discounts.

Bluetooth speakers, power banks, security cameras, and other smart and home products are also available in the sale.