comscore Realme Festive Days sale is here: Brings massive discounts on phones, laptops, TVs, and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme Festive Days Sale Offers Massive Discounts On Phones Laptops Smart Tvs And More Check Details
News

Realme Festive Days sale offers massive discounts on phones, laptops, smart TVs, and more: Check details

Deals

Realme's festive sale has begun and it offers crazy discounts on 5G phones, budget 4G devices, and even on AIoT products.

Highlights

  • Realme Festive Days sale offers up to Rs 8,300 off on 5G phones.
  • Up to Rs 14,000 discount on laptops.
  • Realme 4K smart TVs available for as low as Rs 25,499.
Realme Festive Days sale

Realme Festive Days have been announced by the company offering massive discounts on most of its products including smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, TVs, and other smart products. This time around, Realme has partnered with both Flipkart and Amazon. The sale has already begun and will end on October 8. Also Read - Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

Deals on Realme smartphones

Realme is offering up to Rs 8,300 off on 5G smartphones in the country. Starting with the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro, the device is available for as low as Rs 41,899 on Flipkart and Rs 42,999 on Realme.com. Also Read - Realme Festive Days sale to start from September 29; Diwali offers, details teased

The Realme GT 2 can be purchased for as low as Rs 27,199 on Flipkart and Rs 27,999 on the Realme website. This is down from the MOP of Rs 34,999.

Mid-range phones like the Realme GT Neo 3 is available starting at Rs 34,099, which is Rs 2,900 off from its original price of Rs 36,999. The Realme 9 Pro+ will cost as low as 23,349, down from its original MOP of Rs 26,999.

Budget phones including the Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9, and Realme 9i are also discounted in the sale. The sale prices of these phones are Rs 14,599, Rs 13,599, and Rs 13,199, respectively, including all offers. Realme 9 5G SE with Snapdragon 778G chipset is priced for as low as Rs 14,499 on Flipkart and Rs 14,999 on Realme.com.

Apart from these 5G phones, 4G devices like the Realme Narzo 50 lineup and Realme C series are also discounted on Amazon, Flipkart, and Realme.com.

Deals on Realme smartwatches, earbuds

Realme is also providing offers on smartwatches and earbuds. The new Realme Watch 3 will get Rs 700 off from its original pricing of Rs 3,499, making the final price Rs 2,799. The Watch 3 Pro will be available for Rs 4,999.

The Realme Watch S and Realme Watch R100 will go down by Rs 500, making the final price Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,399, respectively. Realme Watch S100 will be available for as low as Rs 1,799.

As for the earbuds, one of Realme’s most expensive earbuds the Realme Buds Air 3 will get Rs 500 off from the original price of Rs 3,999, making the final price Rs 3,499. The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Air 3S, and Buds Air 2 are also getting up to Rs 500 off.

The Realme Buds Wireless series and Realme Buds Q series are also get discounted by up to Rs 700.

Deals on Realme laptops and Smart TVs

Realme Bool Slim with Intel Core i3 is available for as low as Rs 31,899, whereas, the Book Slim with Intel Core i5 is available for only Rs 41,999. This pricing is including bank offers and regular discounts.

Realme TVs are also getting discounted in the sale. The 55-inch Realme SLED 4K TV is available for as low as Rs 37,499, Rs 1500 down from the MOP of Rs 38,999. The 50-inch and 43-inch 4K TVs are available for as low as Rs 30,499 and Rs 25,499.

The affordable Realme TV, 32-inch Smart TV Neo, is now even affordable priced at Rs 9,999 in the sale. Other TV models have also received discounts.

Bluetooth speakers, power banks, security cameras, and other smart and home products are also available in the sale.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 11:52 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Twitter users can now share GIFs, videos, photos in the same tweet
Apps
Twitter users can now share GIFs, videos, photos in the same tweet
Infinix launches one of its most expensive phones

Mobiles

Infinix launches one of its most expensive phones

Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon

Wearables

Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon

Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch the event

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch the event

Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone by using her smartwatch

News

Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone by using her smartwatch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter users can now share GIFs, videos, photos in the same tweet

Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon

Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone by using her smartwatch

Flipkart customers report order cancellations during Big Billion Days sale

Moto E32 is confirmed to debut in India on October 7

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review
Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video

Reviews

Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video
India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed

Features

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12

Features

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12