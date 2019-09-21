Smartphone maker Realme has just announced that it is all set to bring Realme Festive Days sale back for Diwali. The company shared details about the upcoming sale event on a dedicated landing page on its official website. These details include the timeline of the sale, a new collaborative community contest, and multiple cashback offers. Realme also shared some of the offers that will be part of the sale along with teasers about other offers. The company will also give away discount coupons, hold flash sales, bundle sales, and more.

Realme Festive Days sale details

To start things off, Realme Festive Days sale will start on September 29. It will go on for five days to finally conclude on October 4. The company also shared some information about a collaborative contest where Realme fans can win Diwali coins. The coin collection part of the context is live now and it will go on till September 29. Once this part is done, Realme fans can exchange these coins for “cash coupons” between September 30 and October 4 during the sale. This will help fans push the prices of the devices even lower. However, it is worth noting that Realme fans will need to build teams to take part in this contest.

Moving to other offers, Realme confirmed that it will offer extended Warranty on all Realme smartphones during the sale. According to the landing page, Realme has teamed up with Bajaj Finserve and ICICI Bank for no-cost-EMI offers. The company will also provide up to Rs 500 as an extra discount on Cashify exchange. Buyers can also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback on Paytm using UPI, up to Rs 500 cashback on ICICI credit cards. Other offers include 10 percent supercash on MobiKwik for up to a maximum of Rs 1,500 and complete mobile protection.

As per the landing page, the company will also offer “Special Coupon Rain” on the Realme Store app during the sale event. This coupon distribution will happen on all five days of the sale, between 1 pm till 3 pm and 6 pm and 8 pm. Realme will also hold flash sales with discounts of more than 50 percent, every day, at 12 noon. Realme will also sell bundles every day during the sale. It also teased a sale of 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank at 12 noon on September 28.

Sale event teasers

As noted above, the company also revealed some deals that will be available during the sale. At the time of writing, the company has only shared details about one smartphone, the Realme 5. According to the smartphone maker, Realme 5 will be available starting from Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,999. Other devices available on sale include Realme C2, XT, 5 Pro, 3 Pro, U1, 3, 2 Pro, X, and 3i.