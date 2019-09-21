comscore Realme Festive Days sale to start from September 29; offers teased
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Festive Days sale to start from September 29; Diwali offers, details teased
News

Realme Festive Days sale to start from September 29; Diwali offers, details teased

News

Realme also shared some of the offers that will be part of the sale along with teasers about other offers. The company will also give away discount coupons, hold flash sales, bundle sales, and more.

  • Published: September 21, 2019 3:49 PM IST
Realme Festive Days Diwali sale

Smartphone maker Realme has just announced that it is all set to bring Realme Festive Days sale back for Diwali. The company shared details about the upcoming sale event on a dedicated landing page on its official website. These details include the timeline of the sale, a new collaborative community contest, and multiple cashback offers. Realme also shared some of the offers that will be part of the sale along with teasers about other offers. The company will also give away discount coupons, hold flash sales, bundle sales, and more.

Realme Festive Days sale details

To start things off, Realme Festive Days sale will start on September 29. It will go on for five days to finally conclude on October 4. The company also shared some information about a collaborative contest where Realme fans can win Diwali coins. The coin collection part of the context is live now and it will go on till September 29. Once this part is done, Realme fans can exchange these coins for “cash coupons” between September 30 and October 4 during the sale. This will help fans push the prices of the devices even lower. However, it is worth noting that Realme fans will need to build teams to take part in this contest.

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

Also Read

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

Moving to other offers, Realme confirmed that it will offer extended Warranty on all Realme smartphones during the sale. According to the landing page, Realme has teamed up with Bajaj Finserve and ICICI Bank for no-cost-EMI offers. The company will also provide up to Rs 500 as an extra discount on Cashify exchange. Buyers can also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback on Paytm using UPI, up to Rs 500 cashback on ICICI credit cards. Other offers include 10 percent supercash on MobiKwik for up to a maximum of Rs 1,500 and complete mobile protection.

Realme XT Review: Changing the camera landscape in mid-range devices

Also Read

Realme XT Review: Changing the camera landscape in mid-range devices

As per the landing page, the company will also offer “Special Coupon Rain” on the Realme Store app during the sale event. This coupon distribution will happen on all five days of the sale, between 1 pm till 3 pm and 6 pm and 8 pm. Realme will also hold flash sales with discounts of more than 50 percent, every day, at 12 noon. Realme will also sell bundles every day during the sale. It also teased a sale of 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank at 12 noon on September 28.

Sale event teasers

As noted above, the company also revealed some deals that will be available during the sale. At the time of writing, the company has only shared details about one smartphone, the Realme 5. According to the smartphone maker, Realme 5 will be available starting from Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,999. Other devices available on sale include Realme C2, XT, 5 Pro, 3 Pro, U1, 3, 2 Pro, X, and 3i.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 21, 2019 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review
Review
Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review
Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

News

Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update

News

OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Most Popular

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition

OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update

Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones launched in India

Nokia feature phone with Android 8.1 Oreo spotted

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Festive Days sale: Offers teased

Deals

Realme Festive Days sale: Offers teased
Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review
Best Realme phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Top Products

Best Realme phones under Rs 15,000 in India
Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

News

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report
Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update

News

Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime मेंबर्स को फ्री मिलेंगे PUBG Mobile स्पेशल एक्सक्लूसिव इन-गेम आइटम्स

Apple iPhone 11 को 39,300 रुपये की इफेक्टिव कीमत पर खरीदने का मौका, ऐसे मिलेगा ये जबरदस्त ऑफर

कल होगा PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 टूर्नामेंट का Pune Finals, विजेता को मिलेगा 1.5 करोड़ रुपये जीतने का मौका

Realme Phone Under 10000 : दस हजार रुपये में ये हैं रियलमी के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite टैबलेट Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale के दौरान होगा लॉन्च


News

Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition
News
Vivo V17 Pro: Here is how it compares with the competition
OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update

News

OnePlus 7 series gets official Android 10 update
Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones launched in India

News

Ubon CL-60 wireless earphones launched in India
Nokia feature phone with Android 8.1 Oreo spotted

News

Nokia feature phone with Android 8.1 Oreo spotted
MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days