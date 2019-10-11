comscore Realme festive sale begins from October 12: Offers on Realme C2, 5, 3i
  Realme festive sale begins from October 12: Check offers on Realme C2, Realme 5, Realme 3i and more
Realme festive sale begins from October 12: Check offers on Realme C2, Realme 5, Realme 3i and more

During the Realme Festive sale, Realme is promising customers will witness huge discounts on phones. These include Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, and Realme C2.

  Published: October 11, 2019 4:55 PM IST
Realme is back with another Festive Days sale in India. The company has announced that it will be hosting another sale from October 12, which will end on October 16. During the Realme Festive sale, the Chinese brand is promising that customers will witness huge discounts on Realme phones. These include Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, and Realme C2, along with other realme smartphones. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme Festive Days sale.

Realme Festive Days sale offers, deals on phones

On a few phones like Realme C2, Realme X and Realme 5 Pro can be purchased with an instant discount of 10 percent (up to Rs 1,000) on prepaid transactions. Buyers can also get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards. This offer is available on only Flipkart. On Realme.com, the company is also giving a free two-year warranty on all realme devices. Users will be able to avail 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Realme TV launching before the end of 2019

Realme TV launching before the end of 2019

During the Realme Festive sale, the Realme 5 device will be available for Rs 8,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version will be priced at Rs 9,999. The Realme 5 not only comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but also with a quad rear camera setup. You also get a whopping 6.5-inch display, which is good for binge-watching. The entry-level Realme 3i smartphone will cost you Rs 7,999 in India. The Realme 3 handset has also received a temporary price cut and is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499.

During the Realme Festive Days sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available for Rs 13,999. It was recently launched in India, and this Realme phone comes with a quad rear camera setup, a massive display, and battery. The Realme 3 Pro will be listed with a price tag of Rs 11,999. The Realme C2 will cost Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Lastly, customers will be able to purchase the Realme X for Rs 16,999, during Realme sale.

Features Realme 3i Realme 5 C2
Price 7999 9999 5999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP 5MP
Battery 4,230mAh 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: October 11, 2019 4:55 PM IST

