Realme freedom sale announced, Realme X goes offline for the first time
News

Realme freedom sale announced, Realme X goes offline: Check out offers and prices

Deals

During the Realme freedom sale, the company is offering discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C2, Realme C1 and more. All the devices will be available via Realme.com and Flipkart.

  Published: July 29, 2019 5:35 PM IST
realme-x-review-bgr-1

Realme has announced ‘Realme freedom sale’ to celebrate 9 million users. The three-day sale will take place between August 1 and August 3. During the sale, the company will offer discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C2, Realme C1 and more. All the devices will be available via Realme.com and Flipkart. Read on to know more about the Realme freedom sale.

Realme freedom sale offers

Realme 3 Pro

The Chinese company is giving Rs 1,000 off on all variants of the Realme 3 Pro. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,999, while the 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will cost Rs 15,999.

As for the specifications, the handset offers a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual cameras and more. The rear camera system includes a combination of a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It runs Android Pie out of the box. The handset is powered by a 4,045mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro

During the Realme freedom sale, the company is offering Rs 500 off on the Realme 2 Pro device. The 4GB RAM with + 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 10,490. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. The device comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.  You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 3,500mAh battery under the hood.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Realme C2, Realme C1

The entry-level Realme C2 will be available for Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant. You can also go for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 6,999. Realme is offering the 3GB + 32GB configuration for Rs 7,999. The Realme C1, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Realme 3

The new Diamond Red color variant of the Realme 3 will also be on the sale. Additionally, this device and offline stores from 1 August onwards priced at Rs. 8999 for 3GB+ 32GB, Rs. 9999 3GB +64GB and 10999 and 4GB+64GB. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P60, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4,230mAh battery.

Realme X Spider-Man Edition

This Realme X handset will be on sale for Rs 20,999 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint tech. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is backed by a 3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge. Realme has also added two cameras at the back, which features Sony IMX 586 48MP/5MP sensors. There is a pop-up selfie camera as well. This further means that you will get a notch-less full-screen experience.

Realme phones that will be available offline

The Realme 3 smartphone will be available via offline stores starting August 1. The Realme X Spider-Man edition will also be available via offline stores starting from July 30. The company says that users can also get free Spider-Man goodies via offline stores. Furthermore, the polar white, space Blue and Master edition of the same device will be available from August 3.

Features 3 Pro Realme C2 Realme X
Price 13999 5999 16999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP 5MP 16MP
Battery 4,045mAh 4,000mAh 3,765mAh

  Published Date: July 29, 2019 5:35 PM IST

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

News

Realme 3i to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

