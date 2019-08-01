Realme India is hosting a “Realme Freedom Sale” to celebrate the 9 million users milestone. The three-day sale is already live and will end on August 3. One can purchase Realme devices via Realme online store as well as Flipkart. The company is offering deals on the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme C2 and more. In addition, the Realme X Spider-Man edition will be available for purchase at 12:00PM today as part of Realme’s flash sale. The recently launched Realme 3i smartphone will go on sale tomorrow at 12:00PM. Check out offers and deals available during Realme Freedom sale.

Realme freedom sale offers and other details

Realme C2, Realme C1

The entry-level Realme C2 is priced Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant. You can also go for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, which can be purchased for Rs 6,999. Realme is offering the 3GB + 32GB configuration for Rs 7,999. The Realme C1, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model will cost you Rs 8,499.

Realme 3

The new Diamond Red color variant of the Realme 3 will also be on sale. Additionally, this device will be available via offline stores from 1 August priced at Rs 8999 for 3GB+ 32GB, Rs 9999 3GB +64GB and Rs 10,999 and 4GB+64GB. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P60, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 3 Pro

The Chinese company is giving Rs 1,000 off on all variants of the Realme 3 Pro. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,999, while the 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will cost Rs 15,999.

As for the specifications, the handset offers a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual cameras and more. The rear camera system includes a combination of a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. The handset is powered by a 4,045mAh battery.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 2 Pro

Talking about Realme 2 Pro’s Realme freedom sale offers, the company is giving Rs 500 off on this phone. The 4GB RAM with + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 10,490. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. The device comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 3,500mAh battery under the hood.

Realme X Spider-Man Edition

This Realme X handset will be on sale for Rs 19,999 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The company is giving Rs 1,000 off on this device. There is a no-cost EMI option as well, which starts from Rs 3,500 per month. As for the specifications, the device comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint tech.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge. Realme has also added two cameras at the back, which features Sony IMX 586 48MP/5MP sensors. There is a pop-up selfie camera as well. This further means that you will get a notch-less full-screen experience.

The same handset is already available offline. The company has announced that users can also get free Spider-Man goodies via offline stores. Furthermore, the polar white, space Blue and Master edition of the Realme X will be available from August 3.

Features Realme 3 Pro C2 Realme X Price Rs 13,999 Rs 5,999 16999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie ColorOS 6 with Android Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 5MP 16MP Battery 4,045mAh 4,000mAh 3,765mAh