Realme Golden Festival sale: Best deals on Realme Narzo 50, Realme Pad Mini and more
News

Realme Golden Festival sale: Best deals on Realme 9i, Realme Pad Slim, Realme Book Slim and more

Deals

Here are the best deals on Realme 9i, Realme Pad Slim, Realme Pad Mini and more available during the ongoing Realme sale.

Highlights

  • Launched at Rs 13,499, Realme 9i 4G is now selling at an effective price of Rs 8,999.
  • Realme Book Slim with Intel i5 chipset is available at a discount of Rs 12,000.
  • Realme C30 is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999, down by Rs 1,250, on Flipkart.
Untitled design - 2022-12-20T191041.142

Realme Golden Festival sale is now live on Amazon, Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme has announced a ‘Golden Festival’ sale is now live on Amazon India, Flipkart and Realme.com. During the ongoing sale, buyers can get discounts and offers on Realme smartphones, wearables, laptops, AIOT devices and smart TVs. As per the company, customers can get up to Rs 12,000 off on Realme products. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

Realme announces ‘Golden Festival’ sale: Check offers on smartphones

Realme 9i Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

Launched at Rs 13,499, Realme 9i 4G is now selling at an effective price of Rs 8,999. This price is including the bank offer and exchange offer. The discount is available on all the storage variants. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro

Realme Narzo 50, Realme Narzo 50 Pro and Realme Narzo 50 5G are available at a discount of Rs 2,000 and are selling at Rs 10,999, 19,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.

Realme C30

Realme C30 is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. It is selling at a discount of Rs 1,250, during the ongoing sale.

Realme Golden Festival: Best deals on laptops, tablets

Realme Book Slim with Intel i5 chipset is available at a discount of Rs 12,000. It is selling at Rs 47,999 on Flipkart. On the other hand, the Realme Book Slim with the Intel i3 is available at Rs 37,999, down by Rs 9,000.

Realme Pad Mini (4GB RAM, WiFi) is available at a discount of Rs 2,000, during the ongoing Realme sale. Realme Pad Slim (3GB) is selling at Rs 11,999 on Flipkart, down by Rs 2,000.

As per the company, AIOT products are also available on huge discount offers including Rs 1,000 off on Realme Smart TV 43″ FHD New and Rs 200 off on the Realme Buds Air 3s on Flipkart and realme.com.

Buyers can also offer you up to Rs 600 off on Realme Techlife Watch S100 and SZ100 smartwatches during the ongoing Realme Golden Festival sale.  

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 8:49 PM IST
