Realme launched its much-awaited Realme GT 2 Pro in India last week at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes with a 2K Super Reality Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge. Notably, this Realme handset also features a unique design that it claims is eco-friendly. The company claims it is the most premium flagship the brand has launched to date. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm. Also Read - Top 5 laptops under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India right now

Realme GT 2 Pro pricing, sale offers

Realme GT 2 Pro is launched in two storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999 whereas the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 57,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Paper White, Paper Green and Steel Black colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000? Here are our top picks

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications, features

Realme GT 2 Pro features a display with a 2K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. As per the company, its back panel is made up of a Bio-polymer material, which gives it a unique paper-like look. The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a triple-lens setup. It features one 50-megapixel primary camera which uses an IMX766 Sony sensor. A second camera module is also present in the phone and it is a 50-megapixel unit. This module is an ultra-wide-angle lens with support for a 150-degree field of vision. The third lens is a 40X micro lens that can enable a new ‘Microscope’ camera feature on the device.

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery pack with the device which can support up to 65W of fast charging. The phone gets a USB Type C port to charge the device. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.