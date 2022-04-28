comscore Realme GT 2 to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm Flipkart, Realme.com
News

Realme GT 2 to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, specifications, sale offers

Deals

The highlights of Realme GT 2 include Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Untitled design - 2022-04-28T094539.282

Realme GT 2

Realme launched its Realme GT 2 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 34,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for SuperDart 65W VOOC fast charging technology. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime First Impressions: Looks good, but nothing out of the ordinary

For the unversed, Realme will host a launch event in India tomorrow where it will launch Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Buds Q2s and Realme Pad Mini. Notably, this will be the company’s first tablet in the country. Also Read - Realme GT 2 launched with Snapdragon 888 at Rs 34,999: Check details

Realme GT 2 India price, sale offers

The Realme GT 2 has been launched at a price of Rs 34,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage and it is priced at Rs 38,999. The phone will be made available in Paper Green, Paper White and Steel Black colour variants. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD set to launch in India on April 29

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme GT 2 specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone gets a screen-to-body ratio of 92.6% and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. You’ll also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with the phone. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chip which s paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

Realme GT 2 features a triple-lens setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 OIS primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, and a macro unit.

The smartphone does get a 5000mAh battery unit along with 65W fast charging. This specification seems to be the exact same as the GT 2 Pro. Realme assures a 100 percent charge in 33 minutes.

 

Published Date: April 28, 2022 9:58 AM IST
  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 9:58 AM IST

