Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more

Realme recently launched its latest flagship in India: the Realme GT 5G, along with the GT Mater Edition, The smartphone is now available to buy in the country.

The device can now be bought via Flipkart, the company's website, and mainline channels. If you are interested, here's all you need to know.

Realme GT now available to buy

The Realme GT 5G is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant. It competes with smartphones such as the Mi 11X Pro, the OnePlus Nord 2, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and more.

People can avail of multiple offers while purchasing the device. There’s an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards. There’s also an offer wherein buyers will have to pay only 70 per cent of the phone’s price with the Flipkart upgrade program.

The smartphone is available in Dashing Silver & Dashing Blue colour options.

Realme GT 5G specs at a glance

The first GT phone in India comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. It is also the first Realme phone in India to the currently high-end chip. The phone gets a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it comes in two RAM and storage options.

The device is home to three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide one, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

It gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it comes with Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling, Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and loads.

The Realme GT 5G also comes in a Racing Yellow colour but there’s no word on its availability yet.