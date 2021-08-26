Realme GT Master Edition first sale in India will commence today at 12 PM. The phone was launched alongside the premium Realme GT flagship for a price starting at Rs 25,999. Key highlights of the new Realme GT Master Edition include- 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, and 65W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition review: Jack of all, Master of none

Realme GT Master Edition first sale in India on August 26

Realme GT Master Edition is set to go on sale today at 12 PM. Prospective buyers can pick the device either from Flipkart, Realme’s official site- realme.com, or major retail stores in the country. It is worth mentioning that only the 8GB RAM models will go up on sale today, the 6GB RAM will be made available at a later date. Also Read - More Realme GT series smartphones, new fitness bands coming to India this year

Realme GT Master Edition price in India, sale offers

Realme GT Master Edition price in India starts at Rs 25,999 for the standard model with 6GB/128GB storage. The 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage versions cost Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. Realme introduced a special variant of the Realme GT Master Edition with a suitcase-like design in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Also Read - Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more

As for sale offers, the new Realme GT ME phone bundle Rs 2,000 instant discount ICICI Bank debit card or credit card EMI transactions. Those who purchase via Flipkart, can select the upgrade programme and grab the phone by paying 70 percent of the price.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the helm sits a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. In terms of optics, it offers a 64-megapixel triple camera layout. For selfies and video calls, you get a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

It runs Realme UI 2.0 backed Android 11 OS. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports a 65W SuperDart Charge fast charge solution. Connectivity options include- 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.