Realme GT Master Edition Cosmos black version will be available for purchase starting 12 noon today. The smartphone will be available for grabs of Realme.com as well as Flipkart.com. Interested buyers can grab the Realme GT ME with a flat discount of Rs 2000. This offer is available for a limited time only. Also Read - Realme C25Y with AI triple camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

You can extra Rs 2,000 instant discount on purchase of the Realme GT ME with any debit and credit card till September 30. Notably, the offer is applicable only on one transaction per card. It is not applicable on cash on delivery offer. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Read out Realme GT Master edition full review here Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 you can buy in September 2021: Check the list

Realme GT ME price in India

Applying the flat Rs 2,000 discount will bring down the price of the Realme GT ME black version with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage to Rs 23,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage can be grabbed at a price of Rs 25,999 after applying Rs 2000 discount.

As per the original pricing, the Realme GT ME smartphone starts at a price of Rs 25,999. The 8GB RAM version of the smartphone comes at a retail price of Rs 27,999. In addition to Cosmos black option, the smartphone is available in luna white and voyager grey. The other two options have been available for a long time now.

Realme GT ME specifications

Launched last month in India, the Realme GT ME comes packed with a powerful set of specifications including a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage option.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme GT ME includes a triple rear camera system including a primary 64-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Reame GT ME smartphone is backed by a 4300mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box. It runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box.