Realme GT Neo 3 5G to go on first sale in India today at a starting price of Rs 29,999
News

Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Buds Q2s to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Deals

Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W UltraDart Charge support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G

Realme launched its first smartphone, Realme GT Neo 3 5G, which supports 150W fast charging, just like its competitor OnePlus 10R 5G. Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W UltraDart Charge support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone is all set to go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Also Read - Realme Pad mini, Buds Q2s to go on sale at today 12 noon: Price, offers and more

Additionally, Realme Buds Q2s will also be available for purchase today, for the first time in India. Also Read - Realme Pad Mini review: Looks good but fails to impress

Realme GT Neo 3 5G price in India, sale offers

Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes in three storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant (80W) is priced at Rs 36,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant (80W) will cost you Rs 38,999. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999 and comes in support for 150W fast charging. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 5G review: Cheap speed

In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Nitro Blue, Sprint White and Asphalt Black colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. As a part of the introductory offer, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

The Realme Buds Q2s true wireless earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs 1,999. The buds will be available in three colours:  Night Black, Paper Green, Paper White.

Realme GT Neo 3 5G specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This new Realme smartphone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

As for the camera, Realme GT Neo 3 5G features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing camera placed inside a punch-hole cutout on the top of the display.

Talking about the battery, the Realme GT Neo 3 5G comes in two variants. While the 150W UltraDart Charge variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W SuperDart Charge model gets a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims that the 150W variant can charge 50 percent in just 5 minutes.

Realme Buds Q2s specifications, features

The headline feature of the new earbuds is the 10mm dynamic driver setup. The Buds Q2s also support Bluetooth 5.2 which supports features like instant play and multi-device connection. According to Realme, gamers can also use the low-latency mode to bring down the latency to 88ms.

The Buds Q2s come with touch controls for music playback. Additionally, the earbuds support AI Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC). The Realme Buds Q2s support Dolby Atmos for a surround-sound-like experience. The earbuds also get an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The Realme Buds Q2s offer a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. Realme claims the buds can provide 3 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. The buds will provide 7 hours of support on their own. The buds get a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 10:03 AM IST

OnePlus 10R 5G to go on first sale today in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999
Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Buds Q2s to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers

Fitbit smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards, claims a lawsuit

Apply for LIC IPO online: How to do it on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstoxx, Groww

Realme GT 2 Review: The one you need, not the one you want

