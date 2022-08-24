Realme has announced the Realme Fan Festival. This event will be live from August 24, 2022, to August 28, 2022, on Flipkart, Amazon, realme.com and maineline channels. As a part of the Realme Fan Festival, the company is offering major discounts on the purchase of various devices including tablets, laptops and wearables, which includes its TWS earbuds and smartwatches. In addition to offering discounts, the company is also offering various bank offers to the interested buyers. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 4 spotted on the Realme official website

If you are planning to a new laptop, tablet, earbuds or a smartwatch, here are all the top offers for you: Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T teased yet again, India launch imminent

— During the sale, the Realme Pad Mini (3GB+32GB WiFi variant) will get a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and a prepaid discount offer of Rs 500. Additionally, the device will get a discount of 10 percent. All these offered combined, the device will be available for Rs 8,549. It costs Rs 10,999 in India. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset: Check price, specs

— Similarly, Realme Pad Mini (4GB+64GB WiFi variant) with get a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and a prepaid discount offer of Rs 500. After these discounts, the device will be available for Rs 10,349 as against a price of Rs 12,999.

— Additionally, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Realme Pad Mini (4GB+64GB Wifi + LTE variant) and (3GB+32GB Wifi + LTE variant). After these discounts, they will be available for Rs 12,749 and Rs 10,799 respectively.

— Coming to the Realme Pad Slim, during the sale, the 3GB+32GB WiFi variant of the device will be available with a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and a prepaid discount offer of Rs 1,000, post which it will be available for Rs 10,7999.

— Realme is also offering a flat discount of Rs 2,000 off on the purchases made using HDFC bank credit and debit cards. After this discount, the 4GB + 64GB WiFi variant of the device will be available for Rs 17,999 as against the price of Rs 19,999, while the 4GB + 64GB WiFi + 5G variant and the 6GB + 128GB WiFi + 5G variant will be available at a price of Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. Sans the sale, they cost Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

— Coming to laptops, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Realme Book Slim with i3 processor will be available with a discount of Rs 9,000 during the course of the fan festival. After this discount, the price of the laptop will be reduced from Rs 46,999 to Rs 37,999.

— Similarly, the 16GB + 512GB variant of the Realme Book Slim with i5 processor will be available with a discount of Rs 7,000. After this discount, it will be available for Rs 52,999 instead as against the price of Rs 59,999.

— Talking about the wearables, during the sale, the Realme Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds will get a discount of Rs 1,000, post which they will be available for Rs 3,999. On the other hand, the Realme Buds Q2 will be available for Rs 1,999 after getting a discount of Rs 500.

— Similarly, the Realme Watch 2 and the Realme Watch 2 Pro will get a discount of Rs 500 each, post which they will be available for Rs 2,999 and Rs 4,499 each.