comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Realme Holi Days sale: Last day deals on Realme C1 (2019), Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro
News

Realme Holi Days sale: Last day deals on Realme C1 (2019), Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro

Deals

Similar to Realme U1, the Realme 2 Pro has also been discounted by Rs 1,000.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 3:18 PM IST
Realme Holi Days

Realme kicked off the “Realme Holi Days” sale to celebrate the upcoming festival from March 13. The three-day sale is coming to an end tonight (March 15). The company is offering discounts and deals on three Realme smartphones at starting Rs 7,499. Here’s another look at the last day deals that you can still avail through Realme’s own online store.

The company is offering Realme C1 (2019) at its original Rs 7,499 price, but with complete mobile protection at only Rs 99 until tonight. The same offer will be applicable on the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs 8,499. For selfie lovers, the Realme U1 has also been discounted during Realme Holi Days sale. The former Oppo subsidiary is offering a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on Realme U1, which will make the effective starting price to Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,499 on Amazon India and Realme online store.

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

Also Read

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

Similar to Realme U1, the Realme 2 Pro has been discounted by Rs 1,000. The handset is available on Realme website at starting price of Rs 11,990, as well as Flipkart. The top-end 6GB RAM variant is also available for sale during Realme Holi Days until tonight. The handset can be purchased at Rs 13,990 on Realme India official store.

Watch Video: Realme U1 First Look

Recently, the company announced that all Realme smartphones will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS in the first half of 2019. These smartphones include the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and the Realme U1. Earlier, the company did mention that it is working on its own Realme OS based on Android, but it seems like this time around, the smartphones will get updated with Oppo’s ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

You Might be Interested

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

5

13990

Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
Realme U1

Realme U1

5

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: March 15, 2019 3:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans
News
Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans
Vivo Y93 and Y95 receive permanent price cut

Deals

Vivo Y93 and Y95 receive permanent price cut

Realme Holi Days Sale: A look at the last day deals

Deals

Realme Holi Days Sale: A look at the last day deals

5 affordable smart Android TVs you can buy right now

Deals

5 affordable smart Android TVs you can buy right now

OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more

Deals

OnePlus 6T deal alert; up to Rs 11,460 exchange offer, Rs 5,400 instant cashback and more

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans

True wireless hearables to touch 129 mn units by 2020

Three arrested for duping over 1,000 people across India

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Holi Days Sale: A look at the last day deals

Deals

Realme Holi Days Sale: A look at the last day deals
Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April
Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Deals

Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1
Realme 3 next sale on March 19

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 19
Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today

News

Realme 3 to go on sale at 8PM today

हिंदी समाचार

IPL मैचों को इन 40इंच वाले स्मार्ट TV में देखें, कीमत 25 हजार से है कम

20 हजार डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदें Oneplus 6T, ऐसे मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Vivo Y93 और Vivo Y95 स्मार्टफोन के दाम कंपनी ने घटाएं, जानें नई कीमत

ये 200 गेम्स ऐप फैला रही थी वायरस, कहीं आपने तो नहीं किया था डाउनलोड?

Poco F1 Lite गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans
News
Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans
True wireless hearables to touch 129 mn units by 2020

News

True wireless hearables to touch 129 mn units by 2020
Three arrested for duping over 1,000 people across India

News

Three arrested for duping over 1,000 people across India
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie beta update likely to come next week
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full

News

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications leaked in full