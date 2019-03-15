Realme Holi Days sale: Last day deals on Realme C1 (2019), Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro

Realme kicked off the “Realme Holi Days” sale to celebrate the upcoming festival from March 13. The three-day sale is coming to an end tonight (March 15). The company is offering discounts and deals on three Realme smartphones at starting Rs 7,499. Here’s another look at the last day deals that you can still avail through Realme’s own online store.

The company is offering Realme C1 (2019) at its original Rs 7,499 price, but with complete mobile protection at only Rs 99 until tonight. The same offer will be applicable on the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs 8,499. For selfie lovers, the Realme U1 has also been discounted during Realme Holi Days sale. The former Oppo subsidiary is offering a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on Realme U1, which will make the effective starting price to Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,499 on Amazon India and Realme online store.

Similar to Realme U1, the Realme 2 Pro has been discounted by Rs 1,000. The handset is available on Realme website at starting price of Rs 11,990, as well as Flipkart. The top-end 6GB RAM variant is also available for sale during Realme Holi Days until tonight. The handset can be purchased at Rs 13,990 on Realme India official store.

Watch Video: Realme U1 First Look

Recently, the company announced that all Realme smartphones will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS in the first half of 2019. These smartphones include the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and the Realme U1. Earlier, the company did mention that it is working on its own Realme OS based on Android, but it seems like this time around, the smartphones will get updated with Oppo’s ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.