Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, X, 3i and more
News

Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme X, Realme 3i and more

Deals

Both Amazon India and Flipkart have already revealed a few tempting offers that will be live during the sale. If you are planning to buy a Realme device, then you can check the deals here that Flipkart and Amazon will offer.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 9:27 PM IST
Recently, Amazon India announced ‘Freedom Days’ sale to celebrate 73rd Independence Day. Just Yesterday, Flipkart also announced that it will be hosting a ‘National Shopping Days’ sale. Both the companies have already revealed a few tempting offers that will be live during the sale. Smartphones from brands like Realme will also be available on the Independence day sale. If you are planning to buy a Realme device, then you can check the deals below that Flipkart and Amazon will offer. Flipkart’s three-day National Shopping Days sale will kick off on August 8. Moreover, Amazon’s Freedom Days sale will also go live on the same day.

Flipkart National Shopping Days sale details

Customers planning to buy a Realme phone via Flipkart can avail an instant discount of 10 percent with ICICI bank debit and credit cards. The same offer is also on the Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme X, Realme 3i and Realme C1. On the Realme 2 Pro, one can get a flat discount of Rs 500. Furthermore, Realme C1 buyers can get flat Rs 1,000 off during Realme Independence sale.

There is a no-cost EMI option (up to 6 months) as well on the Realme 3 Pro (6GB), Realme 3 (4GB), Realme X and Realme 3i. Notably, there will also be a special Realme X sale, which will go live from August 8 at midnight. One can also avail all of the aforementioned offers via Realme.com.

The 2 Pro will cost Rs 10,490 for the 4GB model, while the latest 3 Pro smartphone will be available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB configuration of the 3 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999. The price of Realme 3 has been set at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant of the Realme X will cost you Rs 16,999, while the Master Edition of the phone carries a price label of Rs 19,999. The Realme 3i will go on sale at 12:00PM and will be available with a starting price of Rs 7,999. Lastly, the entry-level Realme C1 will be on sale with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Amazon Freedom sale offers, details

You can get an instant 10 percent discount on the Realme U1 device with SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions. Similar to Flipkart, the same offer will also be live on Realme.com. If you choose to pay via Amazon Pay, then you will receive Rs 1,000 cashback on the purchase of any device. Moreover, select customers will get early access to the sale on August 7.

The offers that will be available on Realme phones during Amazon Freedom sale are currently under wraps. However, we do know that the Realme U1 will be on sale with a tag of Rs 8,999. The same will be for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. One can also go for the 3GB + 64GB model, which will cost Rs 9,999. Lastly, the 4GB + 64GB configuration is priced at Rs 10,999.

Features 3 Pro Realme X Realme 3i
Price 13999 16999 7999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP 16MP 13MP
Battery 4,045mAh 3,765mAh 4,230mAh

