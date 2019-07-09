Realme is just over a year old, and it has seen good growth in the Indian smartphone market. Realme has quickly made it to the top 5 smartphone makers list by volume. The recently launched Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 have been popular devices as well. And to celebrate their success, the company is hosting “Realme Million Days” sale between July 10 and July 12. Here is everything you need to know about the sale.

Realme Million Days sale details

During the sale period, both the Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro will be available on open sale. You can buy the smartphones from Flipkart, Realme.com or from 8,000 offline partners. Starting with Realme C2, new buyers will get a 2-year warranty with the smartphone. The Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, will get up to Rs 1,000 flat off.

The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will get a flat Rs 500 discount and you can buy it for Rs 13,499. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model will get flat Rs 1,000 off and you can buy it for Rs 14,999. Lastly, the top end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,999.

“Since our launch in India, we have successfully delivered premium quality smartphone experiences to customers at highly-effective price points. We are delighted to say that even our budget smartphones have won hearts of customers across India thanks to their unique integration of premium looks, advanced features, and affordability. The open sale event is another progressive step to give our users a chance to purchase these smartphones at extremely value-driven price points. Going forward, we will continue to launch more such power-packed smartphones to meet the ever-evolving smartphone requirements of the country’s young and dynamic user base,” CEO Madhav Sheth said in a press release.

“With the launch of our extended 2-year warranty scheme, we are also providing every realme C2 customer with more value for their purchase during the offer period. Having sold 1 million units in a short span since its launch, we are confident that this power-packed budget smartphone will continue to remain popular amongst online and offline shoppers across India,” he added.

Features Realme 3 Pro Realme C2 Price 13999 5999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 25MP 5MP Battery 4,045mAh 4,000mAh

