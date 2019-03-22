Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Realme 3, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro discounts and offers revealed

Realme, the fourth biggest smartphone brand in India, has announced its Mobile Bonanza sale. The four day sale will start on March 25, and will be held till March 28. The sale coincides with Flipkart, which is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza Sale from March 25 to March 28. During the four day sale, Realme says customers will offers on Realme 3, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro and the offers will be available from Flipkart, Amazon India, Realme’s own e-store and offline stores. Here is a look at top deals from Realme during Mobile Bonanza Sale:

Realme U1 starting from Rs 9,999

Realme U1 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999, but recently it received a price cut and became available for Rs 10,999. Now, the company has announced additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone. During the four day sale, the Realme U1 will be available starting from Rs 9,999 through Amazon India, realme.com, and offline stores. The Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and will be available in black and blue color variants.

Realme 3 at Rs 8,999

Realme 3 will go on sale on March 26 via Flipkart, Realme’s own website. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and customers can avail flat Rs 500 off on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. There is dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

Realme 2 Pro starting from Rs 11,990

Realme 2 Pro, one of the powerful devices from the company, will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,990 during the four day sale. The smartphone will be available at discounted price from Flipkart, Realme’s own website and offline stores. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is equipped with 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and a single 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.