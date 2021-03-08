Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G goes on sale on Flipkart: Worth spending Rs 16,999 on this one?

Redmi Note 30 Pro 5G is up for grabs in India on Flipkart.com and realme.com starting today 12noon. The phone starts at a price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. One of the key highlights of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is the 5G support. In fact, this is one of the cheapest 5G phones available in the country right now. With the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer takes on the likes of phones such as Redmi Note 10 Pro, among others. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro India launch soon as CEO Madhav Sheth shares new photo

The smartphone comes in two models with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base model of the phone packs 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and comes at a price of Rs 16,999. The top-end model of the Narzo phone comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This version of the phone is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in two colours including black and silver.

Is it worth buying the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G?

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with several flagship features including 120hz refresh rate, MediaTek 800U 5G chipset, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, punch-hole camera design, among other things.

In our full review of the phone we said, “Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a reliable daily driver that checks all the necessary boxes for a casual user. The phone provides a vivid display with good colour reproduction and contrast, a snappy fingerprint reader, and good battery backup. The UI is well optimised and the 120Hz high-refresh-rate just sweeten the deal by smoothening the interface.”

We also said, “the phone is not ideal for gamers, courtesy of the MediaTek Dimensity chipset’s lack of optimisation. It can produce detailed daylight images with good colours, but low-light camera performance will disappoint camera enthusiasts.”

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U 5G SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera. Other specifications include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge, 5G Dual SIM standby, a Type-C port, Dolby Atmos, among others. On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10.