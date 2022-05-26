comscore Realme Narzo 50 Pro goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers
News

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

Deals

Realme launched the Realme Narzo 50 Pro last week. The phone will go on sale in India starting May 26 via Amazon India, realme.com and offline retailers.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro

Image: Realme

Realme launched the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone alongside the Realme Narzo 50 5G in India last week. The Narzo 50 5G smartphone went on sale in India earlier this week. And today, nearly a week after its launch, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone will be up for purchase in India. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon India, realme.com and offline retailers starting 12PM on May 26. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

Interestingly, while Realme’s social media handles say that the phone will go on sale in India starting 12PM today, realme.com is still showing the ‘Notify Me’ button when you move to purchase the phone, indicating an uncertainty in the date of availability. Amazon India, on the other hand, shows June 4 as the releasing date.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes in three variants. While the 4GB+64GB variant costs Rs 13,999, the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 14,999 and the top variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 15,999 in India.

Realme, as a part of the launch offer, is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 to the interested buyers who purchase the phone via their HDFC Bank credit or debit cards or EMI transactions. This will bring down the effective price of the 6+128GB variant to Rs 17,999, and of the 8+128GB variant to Rs 19,999.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

On the camera front, the phone is backed by a triple rear camera consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 4cm Macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. Talking about the battery, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart charge technology.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro comes in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black colour variants.

  Published Date: May 26, 2022 9:45 AM IST

